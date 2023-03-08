At the Joint City Council & URA Board work session February 28, the council received a presentation on the Draft 2023 Housing Production Strategy. Establishing a strategy is designed to help communities meet their housing needs. In 2021, the council authorized an application for a successful grant to the Department of Land Conservation and Development to prepare this work with the services of 3J Group and FCS Group.
A presentation of the progress made on the project was made to the council by Tim Wood of FCS Group. Wood described the presentation as a “road map” for different housing policies that they have developed.
Wood began his presentation by outlining the findings of the 2020 Housing Needs Analysis study that Coos Bay completed. According to the findings, Coos Bay will add 1,244 people by 2040, and the city has approximately 480 buildable acres of land. There is a shortage of affordable renting options and high demand for homes among upper-income households. The HNA noted that the city should expect to accommodate the need for housing with 604 new dwelling units by 2040.
The housing production strategies suggested in the presentation were:
Develop/continue partnerships with nonprofits for housing development
Encourage medium/high-density development in medium/high-density zones
Provide pre-approved middle housing designs
Develop criteria and process for identifying land to up-zone
Ensure that zoning is clear and objective
Develop criteria to allow single unit and duplexes on small commercial lots
Amend minimum lot line and building setback requirements
Following the presentation of these options, a discussion with the council ensued. The Planning Commission will review the draft HPS on March 14 and the required public hearing on the project is currently scheduled for City Council’s April 18 meeting.
Next, there was a discussion regarding the two alleys between South Wasson Street and South Cammann Street. Jennifer Wirsing gave a presentation on the issue, with an overview of the site and the work needed to remedy the issue.
The subject area is the city block located east of South Wasson Street, west of South Cammann Street, north of Michigan Avenue, and south of Newmark Avenue. Within this city block, there are two existing platted alleys that run north to south and east to west. At the intersection of these two alleys, the traveled way has migrated onto private property and thus outside of the platted right of way. Fixing the problem may cost approximately $30,000. The scope of work would include grading the intersection, lowering the existing manhole lid to match the new grades, and installing an eco-block wall (up to 5 feet).
The staff recommended making these two alleys dead ends by installing signage. A resolution was not agreed upon as the property owners were not there to give input.
After the conclusion of the presentation and discussion, the meeting was adjourned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In