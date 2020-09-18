COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to a resolution defining who is considered a member of the "news media" when it comes to Oregon's unique executive session law.
The resolution puts limits on who can attend closed sessions of city meetings, but doesn't impact public meetings that already legally have no limits on attendance.
"It doesn't limit (members of the public) from coming to most council meetings," City Manager Rodger Craddock told The World.
Under state law, public bodies like city councils, agency boards and government committees must keep their meetings open to the public. But for certain matters, like preparing for labor negotiations, considering litigation, discussing the purchase of real estate or disciplining an employee, the law allows officials to hold their discussions privately.
That's true in many states across the country, but Oregon's law is unique in that it allows reporters and members of the media to attend — but usually not report on — most of those closed sessions.
"It's basically to keep (the council) on topic, to make sure that decisions aren't made in the old 'smoke-filled room,' backdoor kind of thing that we've heard about," City Attorney Nathan McClintock told the City Council on Tuesday.
State law doesn't define what it means to be a representative of the "news media," but the city resolution establishes an interpretation for city meetings. It includes a list of recognized publications, like local and state newspapers, radio stations and TV stations, compiled by McClintock.
There's also a provision in the resolution which allows reporters from outside of those organizations to attend if they provide "substantial evidence" that their publications are members of certain publishing associations, used by the city for legal notices or otherwise recognized as an organized news institution.
"I think having the media there is good," Craddock said. "It's a checks and balances system that works well. Sometimes you just need sideboards, though."
Coos Bay's policy is modeled on ones used in other Oregon cities, and has been in the works for a few years, Craddock said. The City of Salem has a nearly identical policy, as do Roseburg, Bend and several others.
In 2016, the Oregon Department of Justice interpreted the state's public meetings law as allowing these kinds of policies — but noted that any policy which has the effect of preventing a representative of the news media from attending an executive session would still be impermissible.
"Governing bodies may adopt policies relating to the admission of media representatives to executive sessions, but those policies cannot limit the statutory right of representatives of the news media to attend executive sessions," Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum wrote in that ruling.
The challenge for cities and other agencies comes with deciding who's included in the "news media," city officials said. With more bloggers, live-streamers and citizen journalists using social media to share information and opinions about government activities, the line between citizen and news media has blurred.
"Anyone who has a blog at this point might claim that they're media and should be allowed into executive sessions," McClintock said.
Cities and other agencies are left with walking a tightrope, needing to follow the public meetings law by allowing access on one hand and protecting sensitive conversations on the other.
"The problem is that the state legislature's not taking any action to describe, or define, what 'media outlets' are," McClintock told the council. "So local governments have had to take it upon themselves to craft their own policies in that regard."
The full list of media outlets listed by the city's resolution includes:
- The World Newspaper
- The Register Guard of Eugene
- The Oregonian of Portland
- KCBY TV
- KEZI TV
- KMRT RV
- KOBI TV
- K-DOCK Radio
- Bicoastal Media Radio
- KHMS Radio Resolution
- 105.9 The Legend Radio
- KOOS FM Radio
- K-Light Radio
