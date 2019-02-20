COOS BAY — Coos Bay City Council decided Tuesday night to continue discussion on the impact that the Confederated Tribes’ application that a Traditional Cultural Property around the perimeter of the bay might have on property owners within that district.
The council voted unanimously to take more time to overlook the application before it gave any sort of support to the project.
Questions were raised regarding how property owners within the proposed Traditional Cultural Property would be able to develop their own private properties, as well as what the process for doing so might entail, which forced the meeting to last well into the night.