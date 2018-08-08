COOS BAY — In a five-to-one vote, the Coos Bay City Council voted to move forward with the first option for the Fourth Street improvement plan presented by consultant Civil West Engineering.
The decision comes after three years of planning and discussion about how best to update the road. In recent months Civil West presented the council with three possible designs options for the road.
Option A will re-strip Fourth Street so that there is one through traffic lane in both directions, with a shared turn lane in the middle of the road. This road option is very similar to how Ocean Boulevard is set up.
Option B would have utilized two southbound lanes, a northbound turn lane, and a northbound lane. This option was recently thrown out leaving the decision to either option A or option C.
The final option, option C, took away the idea of having a central turn lane. There would be two lanes on either side with the option to turn left at each intersection after oncoming traffic has passed.
The decision by council to go with option A coincides with the recommendation of Civil West. After reviewing the options, local public safety agencies also recommended that the council go with option A because the dedicated turn lane makes it easier for emergency vehicles to maneuver around traffic if necessary.
“I’m in favor of A for safety to begin with. Second of all it flows much better, and gets traffic through there quicker. Option C is confusing, it goes from two to one lanes in multiple places," Coos Bay Mayor Joe Benetti said.
Several community input meetings were held when the engineering firm was in the process of drafting these designs.
A few of the businesses along Fourth Street seemed, in previous meetings, to favor Option C.
After narrowing the decision down to two designs, the city put out a public survey which ultimately favored Option C. However, it is important to note that only 10 people filled out the survey.
Civil West Engineering presented 3-D models of both the two remaining options for council and the public at a council meeting back in June. The 3-D models allowed the audience to digitally tour Fourth Street improvements from block to block.
Carmen Matthews, owner of Seven Devils Brewing Company, made a comment during the meeting that his major concern is making sure that there is a safe place to cross at Bennett Avenue. Both plans speak to Matthews' concerns by shortening the distance across the street using bump outs, and increasing visibility by adding a rapid flashing beacon at the crosswalk. Matthews felt that the single lane of option A would be a benefit to the safety of that crosswalk.
During the meeting, Councilor Stephanie Kilmer expressed great interest in option C.
“Option C in my opinion is the best compromise. It provides safety improvements while still allowing vehicles to move through the downtown area,” Kilmer said.
Kilmer made a motion for the city to move forward with Option C, but it was not seconded. A motion was then made to adopt Option A, which was seconded and voted on. All of the councilors with exception of Kilmer voted to adopt Option A