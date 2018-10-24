COOS BAY — With November elections just weeks away, Coos Bay City Councilor candidates discuss why they want to serve.
Carmen Matthews was raised in Coos Bay. As a young man he left the area for some time and came back to open 7 Devils Brewery in Coos Bay around five years ago.
“Living here I’ve had a lot of support," Matthews said. "A lot of people here have helped me become who I am as a person, and I identify with Coos Bay in a very familial way. In terms of civic duty or giving back, the city council is a great way to be able to give back to the place that has given me so much."
If elected, Matthews would like to work with the members of city council to develop affordable housing. Not only does he want to combat the issue of homelessness in our area, but affordability of housing in general.
“If we’re going to move forward and grow in terms of a city, we have to be able to afford them housing," he said. "I don’t think that dealing with just housing is going to fix homelessness, but I think it’s part of the equation."
Another thing that Matthews is passionate about is developing the parks in Coos Bay to a new level that really showcases the natural beauty and opportunity to recreate in the area.
“Our parks are beautiful," he said. "We have a lot of natural assets here and I want to see us focus on them. In terms of creating an identity for Coos Bay, having a place where we showcase what’s important to us how we create that identity."
Matthews credits the people and places in Coos Bay for developing him into the person he’s become, which is why he feels he needs to serve the community.
“This is a place worth giving back to,” Matthews said.
Robert Miles was prompted to run for city council by his friends in the community that felt he would do a good job in the position.
“I gave it some thought and I really like the current council," Miles said. "I like the direction that the council and Mayor Benetti are heading."
Miles has worked with the Boys and Girls Club in Coos Bay for 19 years and he said that he and his family are very into volunteerism.
“My work with the Boys and Girls Club has brought me to know a lot of the civic leaders in the community, and I think I can lean on those relationships to be a good councilmen,” Miles said.
One thing Miles would like focus on if elected is Coos Bay’s infrastructure.
“I would really like to continue to continue building on the infrastructure that the current council has been working on," Miles said. "Filling pot holes and improving the sewer and waste water storm systems."
Also, Miles would like to work toward a sustainable solution to the homeless problem that the city currently faces.
“I think there needs to be more collaboration between the organizations," Miles said. "It’s one thing to feed, clothe, and give them a place to stay, but a lot of them need mental health services or just health in general."
Philip Marler is the only candidate running that is already on city council. Marler was appointed to the council to carry out Tom Leahy’s term, when Leahy decided to step down.
After working with the council, Marler has decided to run because there are projects the city is working on that he would like to see through.
“Our infrastructure is one of the bigger things I was concerned about when I ran before, and it still is," he said. "Also, I want to see help with our waste water system. Now that we’ve got Plant 2 almost online, and we’re in the early stages of planning Plant 1, I’d really like to see that through."
Marler is proud of the work he’s done in the last two years with the city. One point of pride is the $3 million the city has spent in those two years on improving its streets.
“Golden Avenue was a big project for us," he said. "I’d been hearing for years that people were complaining about access to the post office."
Marler moved to Coos Bay 27 years ago, and he feels that this is the time in his life where he needs to give back to the city.
“Everyone should give what they can to their city, and this is my way of being able to contribute,” Marler said.