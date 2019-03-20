COOS BAY — After several months of deliberation, the Coos Bay City Council elected last night to implement a new Transportation Utility Fee collected monthly through citizens' water bills.
Prior to Tuesday night's meeting, the council had pretty much settled on establishing the TUF as a $10 monthly fee collected from property owners to put toward road construction.
Leading up to last night was quite a bit of discussion among council members as to whether or not the fee would be increased for commercial properties as they see more traffic than residential. While a $15 monthly fee for commercial properties was discussed, the city ultimately opted to implement a $20 monthly fee for businesses.
The council was hoping for input from the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce to ask its members how $20 monthly fee might affect their businesses, but no response was made by the chamber.
After some brief discussion the council voted unanimously to adopt the $10 residential and $20 commercial fee.
The city had several meetings discussing the TUF, and decided to do the $10 residential and $20 commercial fee because they didn’t want to have to increase the fee in the future. A $10 per month residential TUF plus a $20 per month commercial TUF would generate about $951,840 per year.
Fees will begin being collected through water bills starting May 1. Leading up to the decision there were several opportunities for public comment. However, last night no one representing residential or commercial property owners in the city decided to publicly comment about the TUF.
Traditionally road maintenance has been paid for by state gas taxes, but the increase in projects and costs has left the city unable to meet the needs on state gas taxes alone. Coos Bay earns about $300,000 annually from the state for road maintenance, with another $400,000 which they collect through a franchise fee with Pacific Power.
Without a fee in place it would take the city around 70 years to replace all of the city’s failing roads. With these fees in place it cuts the time to replace that infrastructure in half.