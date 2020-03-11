COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay awarded a construction contract to Knife River last week for its Safe Routes to Schools project, funded through a $2 million grant from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Coos Bay successfully secured the Safe Routes to School grant from ODOT in January of 2019.

The City Council authorized the expenditure of up $2,925,738 for the project. The cost for the City’s portion of the project is approximately $2,642,000.

Sidewalks will be installed on the north and Southbound of Sixth Avenue from the Isthmus Slough Bridge to D Street, then on the westbound side of D Street to Second Avenue, and finally up the northbound side of Second up to Millicoma Intermediate School.

It is important to note that these sidewalk improvements will also benefit the new Eastside Elementary School, which will begin construction this coming spring. Funding for the new school comes from the Coos Bay School District’s approved $59.9 million BEST Bond.

Approximately 900 students will be going to school in Eastside once the new elementary school is built.

Along with the new sidewalks, there are plans rapid flashing beacons at crosswalks, access ramps and bike lanes.