One year ago, the Coos History Museum started a new tradition by celebrating Juneteenth for the first time.
During that first celebration in 2021, the museum partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative to place a memorial marker at the museum that remembers the lynching of Alonzo Tucker. One of the reasons for placing the marker was to face a checkered past.
But during the second Juneteenth celebration last weekend, the museum learned the impact of staring down racism in the history of Coos Bay may have had an impact statewide.
In 2021, Taylor Stewart, the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project, joined more than 200 people at the museum to help place the memorial marker for Tucker. This year, he was in Oregon City, but he sent a message to the volunteers who started it all a year ago.
:I am currently in Oregon City, continuing our tradition of Juneteenth as not just a day of reflection, but a day of action," Stewart wrote. "Similar to last year’s Coos Bay Juneteenth celebration, Oregon City will be honoring the memory of a man named Jacob Vanderpool, the only known person expelled from Oregon under the state’s Black exclusionary laws. Located in Oregon City, Jacob Vanderpool was a business owner and was forced to leave Oregon in 1851 after a competing white business owner reported him to authorities. Even though Oregon’s Black exclusionary laws were not meant to expel African Americans from the state, just prevent them from settling here, the judge, who was presiding over the case and staying at the hotel of the man who pressed the charges, sentenced Jacob Vanderpool to be exiled from the state of Oregon. Jacob Vanderpool was then forced to leave behind his life in Oregon City, never again returning to the state of Oregon."
Stewart wrote that the Juneteenth celebration in 2021 was the impetus for similar efforts in other communities, such as Oregon City.
"Coos Bay’s efforts to reconcile the lynching of Alonzo Tucker has inspired Oregon City to memorialize and continue the story of Jacob Vanderpool," Stewart wrote. "We will attempt to place a historical marker where his business once stood and develop a recruitment and retention plan for people of color in the community as our way to honor the memory and experience of Jacob Vanderpool. His story will live on long after 1851 and will be used as an impetus for improving the lived experience of people of color in his community today. Oregon City will follow in the footsteps of Coos Bay by adding these new chapters and just ending to the story of Jacob Vanderpool."
But. Stewart said, Oregon City is not the only community following in Coos Bay's footsteps.
"Oregon City has not been the only community to be inspired by Coos Bay since last year’s Juneteenth ceremony," Stewart wrote. "The community of Grants Pass has begun their own historical reconciliation on their history as a sundown town. Sundown towns were communities that purposefully excluded African Americans from living in, and sometimes simply passing through, their community through a culture of fear, violence, and intimidation. The goal in Grants Pass is to rewrite the ending to the story of a sundown town and create an ending where a formally exclusionary community can become one of the communities most committed to inclusivity because of its history."
Stewart praised the museum and the volunteer Juneteenth Committee that faced its future a year ago and continues to celebrate the impact Black community members have had and still have in Coos Bay.
"By simply asking the question, 'How do you reconcile a lynching,' I’ve learned alongside you that there are three r words within this idea of reconciliation—remembrance, repair, and redemption—and, that in order for us to get to that last r word of redemption, we need to have the courage it takes to undertake the first two," Stewart wrote. "The unveiling of the Alonzo Tucker historical marker was more than just a retelling of history, it was also the making of history as over 600 people, double that who were at the 1902 lynching, gathered in-person and virtually at the ceremony to add this new chapter to Alonzo Tucker’s story."
While placing the Tucker marker was an important step for the Coos History Museum, it was only the first Juneteenth celebration that promises to continue into the future. Over the weekend, the museum hosted a two-day celebration.
On Saturday, the museum partnered with Oregon Black Pioneers to place a historical marker at the Beaver Hill site near Coquille.
Zachary Stocks, executive director of the Oregon Black Pioneers, said the Beaver Hill site shows the impact the Black community had during early Oregon.
“At Oregon Black Pioneers, we are especially interested in illuminating the experience of Black Oregonians who made a life for themselves and their families in remote parts of our state," Stocks said. "The Beaver Hill story illustrates how people of African descent have made every corner of Oregon their home, in spite of legal and social exclusion. A single reference to a handful of Black miners at Beaver Hill inspired us to learn more. In the process, we learned that in time, Beaver Hill likely had the second largest Black population in Oregon, behind only Portland, and was home to some of Oregon’s earliest Black Masonic lodges, Black baseball teams and integrated schools. We celebrate the diversity of this mining community and the courage of all its residents.”
On Sunday, officially Juneteenth, the museum hosted a ceremony remembering the historic moment on June 19, 1865, when Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the freedom of all slaves thanks to the Emancipation Proclamation signed by Pres. Abraham Lincoln.
Annis Cassells read sections of the book "On Juneteenth," by Annette Gordon-Reed, and Jamar Ruff read the Emancipation Proclamation during the ceremony. That was followed by music, food and fun as the Coos Bay continued a new tradition and honoring and remembering the current and past impact of Black community members.
