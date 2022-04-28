The Coos Bay Boat Building Center recently announced it will close effective June 15. The center was establishing by the city of Coos Bay in July 2009 when the Urban Renewal Agency adopted a resolution creating a boat building school.
The board was appointed in August 2009 and was tasked with developing a nonprofit organization for the purpose of preserving the community’s boat building history and teaching wooden boat construction. The center received nonprofit status in 2009.
The center occupied the facility at 100 Newmark Avenue in Coos Bay since 2009 after the city and property owner Doug Devine refurbished the old fish processing plant into a work shop with office and conference room spaces. For the past 13 years, the center has held numerous canoe and boat building classes, children’s wood working events, various small woodworking classes for wooden spoon carving, paddle board, oar and skateboard construction, participated in the STEM program with School District 9, skills training for AYA students, hosted the annual visits of the tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain and held tall ship days in downtown Coos Bay.
Devine’s involvement in the development of the center began when he offered his property as a home for the center. His support also included frequent visits to Coos Bay from his home in Medford to attend functions at the center and to visit with members.
The board is deeply grateful to Divine and all the faithful members without whom the center would not have existed. Many citizens, businesses and organizations in the community also supported the center, its goals and its events.
“Doug was our greatest supporter, cheerleader and friend,” said Jim Berg, current president of the board of directors. “His death in March of this year really hit us hard.”
Shortly after his passing, Divine’s estate notified the center of termination of the lease effective June 15. The board made many contacts in the community and on various county and state levels seeking funding and support for purchase of the property. On April 9, the board was presented with a proposal to purchase the facility for $850,000 if the board could show adequate funding by April 30. Due to the short time line, obtaining funding and grants was not possible.
“It is with regret the board of directors was left with no choice other than to close the center,” said Berg. “The board wishes to express their deep appreciation for Doug’s long-time support and for the community’s support of the center’s mission and goals.”
