The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance regulating how properties can be annexed into the city.
The vote last week was the end of the process that has taken several months and was meant to beef up the cities annexation regulations.
Community Development Administrator Carolyn Johnson told the council the issue came up during a council work session in December, at which time the city council asked the Planning Commission to consider new annexation regulations.
"They were fairly lean and really didn't provide a lot of direction or criteria," Johnson said.
The regulations adopted last week change that, requiring much more information from property owners interested in annexing into the city.
"If and when folks wanted to annex property into the city, they would be required to provide adequate information to the city," Johnson said. "It dovetails nicely with the effort we're undergoing for a housing needs update."
Johnson explained the housing update usually includes a look at annexation policies, and the city addressed that now. The housing study is expected to be finished this summer.
"It's expanded fairly substantially," she said. "It's fairly comprehensive, and I think it will get the job done."
Under the new rules, annexation can begin in one of two ways - either a vote of the city council or by a request from a property owner. If a group of property owners want to annex, it can be done by getting all the property owners to agree or by having a citywide vote to consider the issue.
"There are ways they can be annexed in without a vote, but it's really smaller areas," City Manager Rodger Craddock said. "If it's bigger areas, they will need a vote. It really comes in different ways."
During the public hearing, no members of the public spoke about the issue and it was adopted by the council.
