COOS BAY - Outdoor fires are now banned in Coos Bay parks.
On Tuesday, the city council voted unanimously to enact an ordinance to ban fires in city parks.
Jim Hossley, director of the public works and community development project, said the request came about due to a series of problems over the last year.
“This past spring and summer, Coos Bay Fire responded to a significant number of fires on undeveloped properties, including parks throughout the city,” he said. “Some of these fires were started intentionally, others were unintended due to the dry summer conditions. For the sake of public safety and protection of public property, city staff recommends that recreational fires, camp fires and fires for warming and cooking be prohibited within the boundaries of city parks.”
Hossley said propane cook stoves will be permitted, and people can also get permits to use fires in the parks.
He said a majority of the problem fires were related to transients or homeless people starting fires for warming and cooking. Too often, Hossley said, the fires were left unattended. The problems were primarily at undeveloped areas of Mingus and John Tompkins parks.
Coos Bay Fire Chief Mark Anderson said the change would help his department.
“If it eliminates one fire in John Topits or Mingus parks that’s a win on our part,” Anderson said.
Police Chief Gary McCullough said implementing the ordinance would also help his officers. He said with fires currently allowed, it is difficult to stop activities at the park. McCullough said the ordinance would just be another tool for his officers to use.
The ordinance was approved by a unanimous vote and will go into effect in 30 days.
In another move toward city parks, council told city staff to move forward with a plan to close city-owned boat ramps overnight. The ramps are currently open 24 hours, but Hossley said the city has run into many problems with the ramps open overnight. The biggest problem is with the ramps open, police have no authority to remove the homeless who camp in the area. The amount of people has led to major issues with the public restrooms at the ramps, as well.
“Sometimes they have to clean the bathrooms up to four times a day,” Councilman Drew Farmer said. “We are having some problems with transients, and it’s not just them, leaving trash.”
McCullough said closing the park would make it easier for police to control what is happening there.
“We had a really serious issue over there the last few weeks, and Officer Babb worked really hard, got some compliance and was able to get them cleared out, but If we don’t do something, it’s just a matter of time before they start filling back in,” he said.
While the council agreed to move forward, they weren’t all happy.
“It’s really unfortunate it’s come to this,” Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. “I have over the years spent a lot of time in that area and I spent some time down there this past weekend. Just as an observer sitting in my car, it’s kind of like a network that gets together down there and they actually watched my activity which made me uncomfortable. It is life, it is unfortunate, but I think I have to side with our parks commission and our staff.”
The city proposal would close the ramps from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Most recreational fishermen will have no problem with that, but the council heard some crabbers and tuna fishermen do leave during that time period.
McCullough said his officers would have discretion to allow people using the ramps for recreational purposes and would treat each case separately.
“Closing the facility gives officers another tool,” City Manager Rodger Craddock said. “It means no one is supposed to be there, and they can be equally enforced.”
After the discussion, council members told city staff to move forward with creating an ordinance to change the hours of operation at the ramps.
