The city of Coos Bay recently approved a sweeping incentive to building affordable and low-income housing to address the reality of increasing numbers of rent burdened residents.
Upon the recommendation of Mayor Joe Benetti, the council agreed to waive taxes for 10 years on multi unit affordable housing developments in order to incentivize building in an environment where a lack of housing has created hardships for employers to attract and retain workers.
Nonprofit builders, tribal partners and realtors all agreed that without more housing in the price range that working people could afford, the community would face losses to businesses and the population of Coos Bay in general.
“We need to move forward on this, we need to address our housing shortage any way we can,” the mayor said while adding that getting people plugged into jobs and moving up the ladder at companies throughout the city will additionally lift people out of cycles of poverty.
The Multi Unit Property Tax Exemption is a state sponsored program allows the tax incentive for up to a decade on developments of at least three units and could be much more. Builders would have to take advantage of the offering within nine years of making the request.
Discussion centered on which areas of town the council might want to designate, the size of developments they would most like to encourage and if developers in the urban renewal area could also apply for this incentive.
Ultimately it was determined that developers in the urban renewal area could apply but they would only be entitled to one benefit, either the MUPTE or urban renewal incentives, but not both.
Council could have chosen several options in terms of where to target development: core areas which they determine, areas within a quarter mile of the bus route, or they could designate the entire community under a low income designation.
Rent has long been a burden in Coos Bay, like in many Oregon cities. 25 cities in Oregon also received the severely rent-burdened designation, including Klamath Falls, Grants Pass, and Ashland.
The city of Coos Bay has been trying to work on the problem since 2008, through code changes and grants. But with inflation and building costs increasing, incentives have not been enough to encourage developers to build more which prompted council to agree that the city has a housing crisis which must be addressed any way it can.
More than 25% of Coos Bay residents spend half or more of their income on rent which meets the definition of rent burdened.
Numerous nonprofits, builders, realtors and tribal representatives in attendance agreed that without taking bold steps to remedy the problem, the only solutions they could offer would be “onesy, twosy” solutions by connecting with each other to assist the most vulnerable.
Tara Johnson of the Devereux Center expressed a particular and more recent issue of older residents falling into homelessness, “We’re seeing more people over 70 losing their homes. They’re vulnerable and desperate. Much of this is happening because they’re being priced out of their homes. It’s a big concern to see seniors out on the streets.”
Her observations are echoed across the nation. Older Americans are among the faster growing groups becoming unhoused.
According to Ramsey Alwin, president and CEO of the National Council on Aging, the poverty rate for people 65 and older rose from 8.9% in 2020 to 10.3% in 2021. The rate of inflation spreads those already thin even more so and with housing inventory low, property owners are raising the costs of rents beyond what those living on fixed incomes can afford. It’s a concern Johnson underlined for Coos Bay councilors, “I do think we need to work together so senior citizens are able to stay in their homes.”
City Manager Roger Craddock echoed her concern and also that of businesses attempting to hire employees who opt out of Coos Bay due to high rents. “Attracting and retaining employees, it’s worth it.”
Council gave unanimous approval for the city to pursue the 10-year tax exemption and to develop strategies for location of multi family housing throughout the city.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In