The next time you need a ride in Coos Bay, there may be more options.
The Coos Bay City Council unanimously approved a new taxi ordinance that will allow ride-share organizations like Uber and Lyft to begin operating in Coos Bay. The ordinance will go into effect June 16.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar explained the ordinance, which the council debated four times before it was approved last week.
The ordinance will allow ride-share drivers to begin operating, but they must first get a city business license, have their vehicles inspected and provide proof of a clean drug test. In addition, only one ride-share vehicle may be parked at a single residence in the city.
Chapanar said Coos Bay looked at similar ordinances in several cities to help build the one approved by the council.
“I think this proposed ordinance is in line with a lot of cities,” Chapanar said. “It’s consistent. It’s enforceable with the current staff we have.”
Since early March, the council discussed the ordinance four times and made several changes at the request of the local taxi companies. Most of the changes related to safety issues such as drug tests and safe vehicles.
Dick Leshley, the former owner of Yellow Cab in Coos Bay, told the council the ordinance they approved was much improved.
“I came tonight to say thank you very much,” he said. “Watching how politics works is very fascinating to me. You gave us an opportunity to go back and work and rework and take a solid look at it. Thank you so much for including the industry. There were things that did really need to be changed in that ordinance to help the community. I like the fact your attitude is how can we make this happen.”
Mayor Joe Benetti said the ordinance is a start that can be changed any time if the council views it as needed.
“These are living documents,” the mayor said. “They are net set in stone. They can be changed. They can be amended and updated.”
The ordinance passed 7-0.
