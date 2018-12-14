COOS BAY -- Earlier this week the Coos Bay Planning Commission approved the application for the new elementary school replacing Blossom Gulch in Eastside.
Coos Bay School District’s new 52,000 square foot Eastside Elementary School will accommodate 450 students. Also approved at the meeting were renovations to the existing Millicoma Intermediate School.
A portion of the Eastside School will be three stories, which in that district required a variant permit through the city that was granted at Tuesday’s meeting as well.
“The new school will have a gymnasium, a covered play area, restrooms, a media center, a cafeteria, and a warming kitchen,” Coos Bay planner Debbie Erler said.
The original Eastside school closed in 2002, and was later used by Pacific Dance Studios for a number of years. In November, Eastside School was demolished.
Once the new school is built students at Blossom Gulch will be split between the new school and Madison Elementary School.
The new school will be funded through the Nov. 2017 bond levy passed by Coos Bay voters.
Plans have been designed to provide for controlled entry vestibules, construction standards for seismic safety, and the latest technology for student learning.
Construction is expected to begin in late spring of 2019 with student attendance by the fall of 2020.