Potholes

A truck drives over a pothole Friday on Alder Street.

 Ed Glazar The World

The Coos Bay City Council voted to spend up to $216,000 in an effort to get rid of potholes in the city.

During a regular council meeting Tuesday, the council voted to accept a bid from Knife River Materials to repair potholes across the city. Knife River had the low bid of $188,000. The only other bid turned in was from Jesse Rodriguez LLC for just over $4347,000.

