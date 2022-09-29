The Coos Bay City Council voted to spend up to $216,000 in an effort to get rid of potholes in the city.
During a regular council meeting Tuesday, the council voted to accept a bid from Knife River Materials to repair potholes across the city. Knife River had the low bid of $188,000. The only other bid turned in was from Jesse Rodriguez LLC for just over $4347,000.
The council accepted the low bid and added a 15% contingency, bringing the total set aside for pothole repairs to $216,000.
In Coos Bay, cit employees repair most potholes, those under 100 square feet, but the city contracts out for larger potholes. According to information released by the city, the larger projects are contracted out because typically, these types of projects require engineering due to the road cross sections, ADA improvements requirements, curbing and gutters, signage, striping, etc.
City staff identified several large pothole repairs that would need to be contracted out. The city expected to spend around $200,000 on the project, with the Knife River bid falling in that area.
According to information released to the council, some of the larger potholes that need repaired include areas on 5th Street north of Kruse, 5th Avenue and E Street, the 500 block of 7th Street, 900 block of Fenwick, 1000 block of South 5th, 1000 block of Crocker, several on Lakeshore and and at a few other locations in the city.
In total, the potholes to be repaired by Knife River total more than 11,000 square feet.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In