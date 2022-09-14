The city of Coos Bay amended its parking ordinance last week to give people parked illegally one final chance to make their vehicles legal before they are parked.

Police Chief Chris Chapanar told the city council the amendment would give people parked illegally, usually in RVs, a 24-hour notice to move their vehicle of make it legal before the vehicle is towed.

0
0
0
0
0



Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments