The city of Coos Bay amended its parking ordinance last week to give people parked illegally one final chance to make their vehicles legal before they are parked.
Police Chief Chris Chapanar told the city council the amendment would give people parked illegally, usually in RVs, a 24-hour notice to move their vehicle of make it legal before the vehicle is towed.
The city of Coos Bay implemented its new paring ordinance last year, and it has been used to keep RVs and other illegal vehicle from parking on city streets.
"We're really utilizing this ordinance," Chapanar said. "I think it's been a great benefit to the city."
Under the city's ordinance, if a vehicle is found to be parked illegally, abandoned or unlawful, the city puts a tag on the vehicle, giving the owner 10 days to correct the problems. The part of the ordinance that was amended says if the vehicle is found in a new location in the same condition within 30 days of the original tag, the city will give it a second tag, giving 24 hours to fix the problem before the vehicle is towed.
"If we found it moved in the same condition, it was automatic grounds for towing," Chapanar said. "As we look into that, I think it gives people, one more time to make that vehicle legal, make it lawful, before we tow it."
Chapanar said under the city's ordinance, a vehicle is considered illegal if it is not registered, has no insurance, is not operable, is leaking sewage and other issues.
"A person is required to make their vehicle lawful in order to park it in the city's right of way for 72 hours," Chapanar said.
The Coos Bay Council discussed the issue briefly before unanimously voting to implement the change.
"I'm just curious, North Bend just implemented their towing ordinance," Councilor Stephanie Kilmer said. "Does this tighten ours up a little more. We know whatever we do impacts them and vice versa."
Chapanar said having the secondary, 24-hour notice is consistent with the ordinance North Bend approved.
In answer to a question, Chapanar said Coos Bay went with the original 10-day notice so it could meet elements of state law.
"There are some requirements under ORS that we make notifications to the registered owner that the vehicle is tagged with intent to tow," Chapanar said. "By the time they receive it and then a weekend, it gets it into that 10-day category."
"What happens when it's abandoned and there's no address. Who do we then do?" Mayor Joe Benetti asked.
"We still send it via certified mail to the registered owner," Chapanar said. "If it comes back, we've still done our due diligence."
The amended ordinance will go into effect in early October.
