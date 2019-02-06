COOS BAY — A simple straightforward question stared Bob Dalton down as he sat leaned back in his car pondering what he was going to do next: "What are you waiting for?"

“I was having this kind of ‘What is the meaning of life moment,’” Dalton said. “My mom was going through this tough time and I was applying for jobs and no one was getting back to me. I look up and on my knee is my coffee cup and on the sleeve it said, ‘What are you waiting for?’”