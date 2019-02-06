COOS BAY — The Coos Bay City Council approved a rules of conduct list for the Coos Bay Public Library during Tuesday night’s meeting.
The Coos Bay Public Library has an established a "Library Code of Conduct," which has been previously approved by the Library Board but not officially adopted by the council.
In September 2018, the Coos Bay City Council enacted Ordinance 501, which gave law enforcement officers or any person specifically authorized by the city manager the authority to exclude individuals from city parks, recreational areas, city owned or leased properties, or city-sponsored events for a period of up to 90 days based upon a reasonably objective belief by the officer that the individual has engaged in illegal activity.
More specifically, police officers can give 90-day suspensions to an individual on city property whose conduct is criminal as either a misdemeanor or felony under state law, in violation of a city ordinance or code, or in violation of a city council adopted rules of conduct.
“The first two are pretty easy, most crimes are involved with the Oregon Revised Statutes,” Coos Bay City Manager Rodger Craddock said. "We already have established city codes, and most of our codes of conduct are in the municipal code with the exception of one.”
The library has had its list of rules of conduct for a few years now, but the list was never actually adopted by Coos Bay City Council. Officers looking to use Ordinance 501 to exclude unruly folks from going to the library for 90 days quickly discovered that the rules of conduct were not city approved.
“Officers couldn’t use the new ordinance when addressing behavior issues that occur from time to time at the library because we haven’t had anything adopted by the council,” Craddock said.
Rules for the library were vetted and approved by the library board and include no solicitations, smoking and vapor devices, eating inside the library, engaging in any behavior that interferes with others use of the library, or with the ability of the staff to perform their duties, unauthorized removal of library property, using library facilities for the purpose of bathing, odors or smells which are disruptive to patrons or staff, sleeping, destroying or damaging library property, possessing a weapon, except as allowed by state law, engaging in activities prohibited by law, and having animals of any type, other than service dogs.
Now folks who break these rules of conduct at the library could receive a 90-day suspension from the premises.