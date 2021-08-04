The Coos Bay City Council is considering a policy that could allow non-traditional flags to be flown on some city flagpoles.
The idea of a policy came about after a resident asked the city to fly the Pride flag during the month of June. That request was denied, in part, because the city does not have a policy allowing any outside flags to be flown.
City Attorney Nate McClintock said the city needs a policy that handles requests equally. McClintock presented the council with a draft policy similar to what he found in other cities. The policy says two members of the council must request to have a question put on a council agenda if they support having an outside flag flown. The council will then discuss the issue, with a super-majority, five out of seven, voting in favor or flying the flag. Any request must be made 60 days before the date the flag would be flown.
“This came out of the request for a Pride flag, but it’s certainly not limited to that,” McClintock said.
A large crowd attended the council work session, and two spoke in favor of allowing the Pride flag to be flown during Pride month. The speakers said the gesture would be meaningful to LGBTQ members of the city, who often feel alienated and without support.
Kamryn Stringfield said she asked the city to fly the Pride flag and offered to provide a flag to fly.
“I came out as trans earlier this year, and it’s been rough,” Stringfield said. “I have people who support me around here, but there are quite a bit of people who are trans-phobic. Seeing any body like the city put up the Pride flag and having there be a bit of resistance against the hatred I face, that would mean so much to me.”
Stringfield said while she would like to see the Pride flag flown, she is glad the city is being cautious with its approach to flags.
“I’m glad we’re taking precautions about the flag policy because there are definitely flags I wouldn’t want to see,” Stringfield said. “The Pride flag is not hateful. It’s representing people in your community that matter.”
Members of the council questioned whether allowing some flags and disallowing others would out the city at risk with the First Amendment. McClintock said the policy would, in fact, do the exact opposite.
“The idea that having the policy is the city administering its First Amendment rights,” he explained. “It’s gives the city the flexibility to say no.”
While the council seemed in favor of having a flag policy, members asked for more time to consider the details.
“I think we need some more time on this,” Mayor Joe Benetti said. “I think there should be more specifics.”
Under the policy, any flag approved by the council would likely be flown at the Coos Bay Boardwalk, for a maximum time of seven days. To fly one longer would require the council making the decision to do so.
“The key is it’s the council making the decision,” McClintock said.
