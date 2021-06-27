The Coos Art Museum is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from the Summer Learnings Program of Oregon Community Foundation to provide youth arts education during the summer of 2021. Activities will included the museum’s Art Cart in the Park events at various sites in Coos County.
Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships support Oregonians annually. For nearly 45 years, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
