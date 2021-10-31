The Coos Art Museum recently announced its Fall 2021 online Arts Fundraiser. All art lovers and museum supporters are cordially invited to participate in this auction format fundraiser.
This event will be a wonderful opportunity to acquire original art works by many of the finest artists of the South Oregon Coast and a variety of other quality goods and services donated by generous individuals and local businesses. Among some of the items available for your bid are: a checkerboard framed mirror by one of this area’s premier craftsman/artists Mitch Rolicheck; a quality sheep’s pelt from Southern Oregon Romneys Ranch, a rock fishing trip with Betty Kay Charters and art works by Gan Martin, Nelson Sandgren and Don McMichael among many others.
The auction is open online for pre-bidding and will close on midnight of November 5. To access the online auction, visit fundraiser.support/CoosArtMuseum2021 -
Links to the auction can also be found on the Coos Art Museum Facebook page and website. Online donations of cash to the museum will also gladly be accepted.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
