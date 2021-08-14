I’m going to share a little secret few know about me – I couldn’t draw a good picture if my life depended on it.
I’ve tried many times, but it’s just not in me. No matter how hard I try, how long I toil, everything I draw looks like a third grader did it.
Likely because of that, I have deep admiration for artists who can take a photo or a picture in their mind and turn it into a work of art. Through the years, my wife and I have purchased several pieces of art because, like many, we enjoy seeing art as we relax at home.
Because of that, it was quite a pleasure to finally get a chance to visit the Coos Art Museum this week. I was given a tour by the museum’s Executive Director Steven Broocks.
Unlike many museums, the Coos Art Museum always changing. Any time one visits, they are guaranteed to see great art, but the pieces themselves are new many times a year.
Right now, the museum has five exhibits on display, and each showcases the work of talented artists who turn ideas into stunning pieces.
The biggest display is the 27th Maritime Exhibit, which showcases work based around water. Many of the paintings and sculptures are based on boats and ships, but others showcase sea animals, beaches and pretty much anything related to the water.
Broocks said the museum received more than 200 entries for the exhibit, and a jury of three artists narrowed that to the 60-plus pieces on display. The exhibit will run through September 25, the same date an exhibit of Coquille artist Kimberly Wurster will close.
Wurster showcases her own view of maritime in her work, with pastel paintings of sea life. Because of Wurster’s skill, she was also chosen as the judge of the Maritime Exhibit.
Wurster has paintings of a variety of sea animals, with the work eerily realistic. The pastels make the paintings almost chalk-like, so unique I had to get up close to see.
Upstairs at the museum is full of surprises. A permanent exhibit featuring Steve Prefontaine showcases one of Coos Bay’s favorite sons. Photos of Prefontaine racing dot the walls and many of the awards he earned during his career are on display.
Down the hall, the photography of Bandon artist Susan Dimock keeps to the maritime theme, with photos capturing moments of beauty and grace. I explained to Broocks that those of us who spend a lot of time at the beach have seen some amazing things, but Dimock has a way of freezing the moments in time.
Claire Duncan of Ashland has another exhibit on display, showcasing her paintings of wildlife, while making a statement about the threat of climate change. The paintings are stunningly beautiful, with the toppers making a political statement that is hard to ignore.
In the hall, the work of Carol Turner is on display. Turner is the Bay Area Artists artist of the month, and a new artist is displayed each month at the museum.
Broocks said the Bay Area Artists organization is a reminder of how the museum started. In the 1950s, the Coos Artists League was formed, and the league showcased the work of members in storefronts and places like the Eagles Hall. In 1966, the group opened the Coos Art Museum for the first time, and it has grown since then.
I was able to visit a room rarely seen by the public, the Del Smith Permanent Exhibit. The permanent exhibit is made up of more than 620 pieces of art, some purchased and some donated to the museum.
Del Smith has been in charge of the permanent exhibit for more than 20 years, and she has been able to store, catalogue and manage each piece the museum owns. Once a year, the museum showcases an exhibit of its collection, showing off the work on a rotating basis.
In addition to showcasing the work of artists, the museum works to help new ones bring their art dreams to fruition. Through art classes and workshops for adults and children, the museum allows budding artists to learn new skills.
“That goes back to the foundation of the museum,” Broocks said. “Back in the ’50s, they were doing classes.”
The Coos Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults, $20 for students and seniors and free to museum members.
If you haven’t been to the museum, or even if you haven’t been in a while, I would suggest you give it a try. The work inside showcases amazing talent from a wide variety of artists.
