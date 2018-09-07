COOS BAY — Those planning to visit the Coos Art Museum during the Prefontaine Memorial Run will do so for free thanks to the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee.
The Prefontaine Memorial Run will be taking place from Friday, Sept. 14 to Sunday, Sept. 16. The Coos Art Museum is offering free admission, giving attendees a chance to view the Prefontaine Memorial Gallery, housing a large collection of Prefontaine’s awards and memorabilia, as well as photographs highlighting his running career.
The museum will have special extended hours from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, and from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. For more information, contact the Coos Art Museum at 541-267-3901.