COOS BAY — The Coos Art Museum has acquired a new original painting for its permanent collection called “High Truckin'” and is opening its doors to show the public on Friday, Feb. 22.
At 5 p.m., the doors at the museum will open to free admission to show the community its new acquisition.
The purchase of the new $4,000 painting was made possible by the Oregon Arts Commission, which announced earlier this week that eight grants were awarded to museums and cities to help purchase local artwork and support Oregon artists. The state received money to award these grants through the Ford Family foundation’s Art Acquisition Fund.
“This year marks the 10th (year) that the Arts Commission has administered these funds for The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program,” the release said. “Since 2010, funds have been granted to 20 organizations throughout the state and advanced the careers of more than 50 artists.”
At the Coos Art Museum, this marks the fourth Oregon Arts Commission grant it has received and fourth purchase of an original painting by a local artist.
The painting purchased by the museum was done by well-known artist Christiaan H. Mostert, or more commonly known as “Dutch.” He is best known for having designed the City of Coos Bay logo.
“High Truckin'” is the second original by Dutch acquired by the museum.