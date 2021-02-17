COOS BAY — Coos Art Museum will host a double exhibition of fiber art by the Studio Art Quilts Associates.
The exhibitions, on display side-by-side, are “Habitat,” an art quilt competition from SAQA Oregon and “Out of the Blue,” a competition from SAQA New Mexico.
Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, no public reception will be held.
SAQA is a nonprofit organization with a mission to promote the art quilt — a creative visual work that is layered and stitched or that references this form of stitched layered structure.
“Habitat is a collection of visual stories of meaningful spaces, real and imagined, that provide us with a sense of comfort, reflection, inspiration or a needed escape,” said Michael Fisher, exhibition juror of “habitat” and executive director of the Maude Kerns Art Center in Eugene.
Meanwhile, organizers of “Out of the Blue” noted “Blue is the color of the sky and sea. It is often associated with depth and stability. It symbolizes trust, loyalty, wisdom, confidence, intelligence, faith, truth and heaven.”
“Out of the Blue” was juried by Cynthia Sanchez, director and curator of the Capitol Art Foundation/Capitol Art Collection of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 4p .m. Saturday. General admission is $5, while students, veterans and senior citizens pay $2. There is no admission for museum members.
