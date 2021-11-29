The Coos Art Museum will be hosting a special “closing reception” for its current exhibitions. These exhibitions include: Towards a 21st Century Abstraction, Michael Ferguson: Landscape Journey 1992-2019, and NYC Conversation. The reception takes place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday December 4. It is a free event. Masks will be required for all attendees.
A special highlight of the event will be the presence of exhibiting artists. Katherine Chang Liu of Westlake Village, California and Brad Ellis of Dallas have agreed to conduct a brief walk-through of the 21st Century Abstraction exhibition. Michael Ferguson of Tacoma, Washington will be available to discuss his art and Jan Ayers of Bandon will also be present. Ken Ayers is recently deceased, we greatly regret his passing and will miss him as a part of our local cultural community.
Towards a 21st Century Abstraction is a traveling exhibition featuring the works of seven leading abstract painters from around the country. It comes from the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, Santa Barbara, California and will be headed for the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, San Angelo, Texas in 2022. The solo exhibition Michael Ferguson: Landscape Journey 1992-2019 presents works from three decades of landscape art by Tacoma, Washington artist Michael Ferguson. The NYC Conversation began in August 1975 when Jan and Ken Ayers met while working together answering phones at Barnes & Noble Bookstore at the corner of 18th and Fifth Avenue. It is an exhibition combining their talents in sculpture, photography and several other media.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. federal building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of art activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
