The Coos Art Museum recently announced the retirement of its current Executive Director, Steven Broocks. Broocks joined the museum as its executive director in August 2007 following a career spanning 32 years in arts education, studio art, publishing and museum management in Illinois, Washington and North Carolina.
“I have worked and taught in a wide variety of settings and have always wanted to provide cultural experiences for individuals living in smaller communities,” Broocks said.
Under Broocks’ leadership during the past 14 years, the museum has, among many other accomplishments:
· Acted as a catalyst for the successful creation of the Coos History Museum & Maritime Collection through the transfer to the History Museum of its Victor West Maritime archives, a sizeable collection of vintage maritime photographs and related materials.
· Produced 250 unique art exhibitions.
· Raised over $2 million in grants and donations.
· Remodeled and opened both the Mabel Hansen and Claire Wehrle Community Galleries.
· Created a number of partnerships with educational, arts and civic organizations including Southwestern Oregon Community College, American Society of Marine Artists, Coos County Historical Society, Oregon Community Foundation, Sunset Middle School, Boys and Girls Club of Southwestern Oregon and Bay Area Artists Association.
· Added 115 artworks to the museum’s Permanent Collection.
Broocks intends to remain in the Coos Bay area, and to travel, teach and continue his ceramic art.
Broocks will be succeeded by Leah Ruby of Ashland, who will join the museum as its new executive director in early January 2022. Ruby, who was selected after a nationwide search, intends to continue the traditions of the museum while fostering its growth.
Ruby has a 25-year career creating and sustaining diverse museum experiences, and has served institutions nationally in executive positions. Ruby is dedicated to community engagement through the arts and believes that access to the arts is the cornerstone of a life worth living.
“The opportunity to develop inspiring art exhibitions and programs at Coos Art Museum for Oregon’s Bay Area is my dream job. I am looking forward to joining the Coos Bay community,” she said.
Ruby holds graduate degrees in museum studies and arts education in addition to undergraduate degrees in studio art and art history. Outside of work, she enjoys a variety of hobbies including painting, ceramics and playing music.
