The exhibit Reserve Inspiration can be seen at the Coos Art Museum through September 22.

Audubon Society of Lincoln City opened its acclaimed exhibition Reserve Inspiration at the Coos Art Museum on July 7, running through September 22.

Reserve Inspiration features five coastal artists who share work inspired by the beauty and diversity of Oregon's Marine Reserves in media ranging from painting and scientific illustration to ceramics, collage, and even FirePainting.

