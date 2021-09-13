The votes have been counted and Dutch Mostert of North Bend will receive Coos Art Museum's 27th Maritime Art Exhibition "People's Choice Award" for his oil, Almost Home.
Mostert moved to North Bend in 1990, where he established his current painting studio. He particularly enjoys painting in extreme detail, developing complex compositions and recording the ever-changing coastal environment. Since living on the Oregon Coast, Mostert has developed an interest in producing plein air paintings with an emphasis on the compositional structure within his works. Mostert had a one-person exhibition at Coos Art Museum in 2007. He was featured on Oregon Art Beat in November 2008. He has received awards for his work on both coasts. He is a signature member and the West Coast representative of the American Society of Marine Artists. Mostert has traveled through Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Pacific Rim countries and across the United States. This has provided him with subject matter for many paintings.
The 27th Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until September 25. Do not miss this opportunity to view Mostert's work and the many other fine art pieces on display at the museum. A special thank you goes to all who participated in the voting for the "People's Choice Award."
In addition to the 27th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition, museum visitors can view: Featured Maritime Artist —Kimberly Wurster (through September 25), Reflections on the Human Epoch: Claire Duncan (through October 2), and Rocks, Vines and Lines in the Sand: Susan Dimock. (through October 2).
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon's scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members.
