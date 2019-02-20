COOS COUNTY — The Coos Art Museum has acquired a new original painting for its permanent collection called “High Trucking.”
The Oregon Arts Commission announced that eight grants have been awarded to museums and cities to help purchase local artwork and support Oregon artists. The state received money to award these grants through the Ford Family foundation’s Art Acquisition Fund.
“This year marks the 10th (year) that the Arts Commission has administered these funds for The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program,” the release said. “Since 2010, funds have been granted to 20 organizations throughout the state and advanced the careers of more than 50 artists.”
At the Coos Art Museum, this marks the fourth Oregon Arts Commission grant it has received and fourth purchase of an original painting by a local artist. The $4,000 painting purchased by the museum was done by well-known artist Christiaan H. Mostert, or more commonly known as “Dutch.” He is best known for having designed the City of Coos Bay logo.
“The Oregon Arts Commission provides the bulk of the cost for the painting, but we have to have some matching funds,” Brooks told The World. “One problem we have as an institution is we don’t have adequate funds to acquire works out of our own pocket, so we do so either through donation or through a program like this.”
When it came to selecting Dutch’s art, Brooks said several pieces were surveyed that came through in art competitions during the year. Dutch’s piece was entered into the Expressions West competition, which is where the museum first saw it.
“We have one piece in the collection by Dutch already, a watercolor, and thought it would be nice to have an acrylic by him as well,” Brooks said. “It represents a certain aspect of his work that is more geometric because the watercolor is more strict maritime.”
For Dutch, “High Trucking” came to be after he watched a truck going across the McCullough Bridge at the juncture where concrete turns to metal.
“I live where I can see the bridge every day, so as a subject matter it’s always been interesting,” he said. “A lot of my paintings depict ordinary things like working boats, things most take for granted. I want to bring attention to those things so people have more of an appreciation, to see the beauty if they took the time to take a look.”
When asked how he felt about his painting being purchased, he said he was flabbergasted.
“To have things in a museum is a real privilege,” he said. “Not having something donated but purchased makes it even more special. This especially makes it special because it will be in a museum where from time-to-time it will be on display and everyone in the community can come take a look and enjoy it.”