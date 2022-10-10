Getting ready
While much of their work is done behind the scenes, Curry County Emergency Coordinator Monica Ward, Coos County emergency coordinator Debbie Mueller, along with Coos County Emergency Manager Don (Chip) Delyria want the public to know they are doing their best to prepare county staff, emergency responders and other community stakeholders to respond effectively in an emergency situation such as a tsunami or earthquake.

 Photo by By BREEANA LAUGHLIN

Coos and Curry County emergency managers teamed up to prepare for a worst-case natural disaster situation. Together, they completed a series of exercises designed to respond to an earthquake and tsunami caused from a rupture in the Cascadia Subduction Zone. 

The series of exercises started at the beginning of summer. Now, the emergency coordinators are strengthening their training efforts, solidifying management roles and educating themselves about incident command systems. 

