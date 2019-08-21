SOUTH COAST — The Coos Forest Protective Association reminds the public that Wednesday's cooler and wet weather will help keep fire danger levels moderated for the moment.
However, weather conditions are expected to be turning dry, hot, and windy for the next few weeks.
"It only takes a few days of dry and windy weather to negate a day of rain this time of year," said Jef Chase with CFPA. "CFPA appreciates the cooperation they have received this fire season from the public following fire prevention requirements, but there is still a lot of time left in our fire season."
For more information on fire restrictions and prevention, visit www.coosfpa.net, call the closure line at 541-267-1789, or follow CFPA on Facebook and Twitter.