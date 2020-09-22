SALEM — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, Jeffrey R. Williams, died the evening of Sept. 21. Williams, 59, was incarcerated at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away in the infirmary while on end-of-life care, according to a press release from the DOC. The cause of death was not released. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police and next of kin have been notified.
Williams was an inmate who remained on death row in the state of Oregon despite several appeals. He was convicted on May 16, 1989 in Coos County. Williams, then 28, and David Lynn Simonsen, then 21, were convicted and sentenced to death for the Sept. 1, 1988 sexual assault and shotgun slayings of Unna Tuxen, 24, and Kathrin Reith, 22, German tourists who were hitchhiking up the West Coast near the Oregon-California border. The victims were found two days later in a remote area near Coquille.
Williams was arrested 10 days after the murder and entered DOC custody on May 4, 1989.
Simonsen, now 52, remains on death row in Oregon. He has also filed several appeals.
Williams was one of 29 Oregon inmates with death sentences. The state hasn't executed anyone since 1997, when murderer Harry Charles Moore was killed by lethal injection.
The Department of Corrections is responsible for the care and custody of 14,000 individuals who are incarcerated in 14 institutions across the state. While crime information is public record, DOC elects to disclose only upon request out of respect for any family or victims.
The Oregon State Penitentiary is a multi-custody prison located in Salem that houses over 2,000 adults in custody. OSP is surrounded by a 25-foot-high wall with 10 towers. The facility has multiple special housing units including disciplinary segregation, behavioral health, intermediate care housing, and an infirmary (with hospice) with 24-hour nursing care. OSP participates in prison industries with Oregon Corrections Enterprises including the furniture factory, laundry, metal shop, and contact center. It provides a range of correctional programs and services including education, work-based education, work crews, and pre-release services. OSP was established in 1866 and, until 1959, was Oregon’s only prison.
