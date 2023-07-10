Coos Bay logo

The Coos Bay City Council awarded contracts for both Phase 1 of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and a sewer improvement project.

The contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant was awarded to McClure and Sons, Inc for an amount of $20.32 million, contingency included. The project will include “a new secondary clarifier, chlorine contract basin, yard piping, generator and an upgrade to the electrical system,” city staff stated in a report.

