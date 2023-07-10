The Coos Bay City Council awarded contracts for both Phase 1 of the Wastewater Treatment Plant and a sewer improvement project.
The contract for the Wastewater Treatment Plant was awarded to McClure and Sons, Inc for an amount of $20.32 million, contingency included. The project will include “a new secondary clarifier, chlorine contract basin, yard piping, generator and an upgrade to the electrical system,” city staff stated in a report.
The total project cost is earmarked at just under $24 million and will take approximately two years from the start of construction. All councilor’s voted in favor of awarding the contract to McClure and Sons, Inc.
The council also awarded a contract to Knife River Materials for a sewer improvement project on North 3rd Street and Highland Avenue. The contract was for $295,495, contingency included. The project will be funded through the Water Quality Improvement Fund.
The sewer on North 3rd and Highland was chosen for the project due to a failing sewer pipe that staff found there last winter.
“Last winter, staff discovered a failed pipe along North 3rd Street between Highland and Market. After investigation, they found a portion of the pipe had failed and was blocking flows,” city staff stated in a report. “Staff contracted with Johnson Rock Products to repair only the failed section so that free flowing conditions in the pipe could be restored. Based on staff's investigation, it was determined this entire segment of pipe was in need of replacement.”
All councilors voted in favor of awarding the contract to Knife River Materials.
