Work on the Coos Bay North Jetty will begin soon after the Army Corps of Engineers officially awarded a contract to cover all the work.
The Corps approved a contract with Trade West Construction worth $67.7 million to make the repairs on the jetty that is losing approximately 20 feet a year due to constant wear and tear from the ocean waves.
Congressman Peter DeFazio, who is retiring at the end of year, has been working to secure funding to repair the jetty for many years. He announced last month that funding was officially released to the Corps of Engineers, which led to the announcement Thursday that the contract was approved.
I have been dogged in the fight to secure much-needed funding to support the Coos Bay North Jetty for years,” DeFazio. “The jetty is in desperate need of repair, with its deterioration increasing danger for ships, boaters and commercial fisherman alike. It also puts economic opportunity at risk. The contract awarded today by the Army Corps of Engineers will cover the full scope of repairs planned for the jetty.”
The work will stabilize the jetty by bringing in new boulders to replace ones that have been damaged over the years. It will also extend the jetty. The work is expected to secure the jetty for decades to come. Since it was first built, the jetty has lost 750 feet, although the repair project will not extend it that long.
The funding included money DeFazio got approved in both the 2021 and 2022 budgets, and once completed, one of the congressman's goals will be accomplished.
The repairs on the jetty are a vital part of plans to try to open a shipping terminal at the Port of Coos Bay. The post has purchased an old mill and is working to turn it into a terminal shipping facility with ships unloading at the port and goods being moved primarily by rail throughout the state and region.
