Construction is underway at Loon Lake Recreation Area, northeast of Coos Bay. The Bureau of Land Management day-use area and campground have been closed since 2019 due to damage caused by a snowstorm.
The BLM has awarded a contract to Hess Contracting, LLC of Idaho, which is using local sub-contractors to finish major repairs this winter.
Crews have already demolished damaged buildings and removed the associated hazardous debris. Contractors have begun rebuilding the maintenance shop and laying the foundation for a new water treatment building. Contractors will also build a new restroom near the beach and install a new water treatment system.
“It has been a long road getting the repairs designed and permitted, then getting a contract awarded,” said Steve Lydick, BLM Coos Bay district manager. “We are excited to see work happening on the ground and look forward to welcoming visitors again.”
The BLM plans to open the site to visitors during the summer of 2022. Once repairs are complete, the BLM will provide visitors information about making reservations.
Heavy snow in late February 2019 toppled trees around the site, destroying the potable water treatment system, a restroom in the day-use area and the maintenance shop. Electrical components for the sewer treatment system were also damaged. The BLM recreation area has been closed since the 2019 storm due to the unsafe conditions at the site.
Visitors can check for updates on the progress of repairs at the Loon Lake Recreation Area websites, or call the Coos Bay District at : https://www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/234076 or blm.gov/visit/loon-lake-recreation-site. Photos of construction progress area available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/blmoregon/albums/72157720095573532
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In