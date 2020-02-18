COOS BAY — Traffic control measures will be in place on E and Fourth Street in the Eastside area of Coos Bay on Friday, Feb. 21, for construction.
The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Laskey-Clifton Corp to perform construction services for the pump station 17 upgrade and the installation of a new sanitary sewer force main. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone and detour area.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.