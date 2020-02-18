COOS BAY — Birch Avenue will be closed and Front Street will be single-lane traffic Wednesday, Feb. 19 and Thursday, Feb. 20.
The City of Coos Bay has contracted with Laskey-Clifton Corp to perform construction services for a pump station 17 upgrade and installation of a new sanitary sewer force main.
There will not be on street parking in this portion of Birch Avenue or North Front Street while construction is underway. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone. The contractor will work with the affected business owners as needed.
For more information, contact Coos Bay Public Works Engineering Division at 541-269-8918.