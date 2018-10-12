Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Oct. 12-19, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway) & Wildwood Drive, MP 221.1, Clear Creek culverts replacement ($3.6 million)
This project will replace two culverts that convey water under both U.S. 101 and Wildwood Drive near Tugman State Park.
Watch for intermittent lane closures on U.S. 101. The speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project will help prevent corrosion on McCullough Bridge by applying a cathodic protection treatment to the northern concrete arches of the structure.
Watch for intermittent nighttime lane closures across the bridge. Watch for flaggers and workers on the bridge. Both sidewalks on the bridge are open. Pedestrians are advised to use caution.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 244.0 to 244.9, Southport Slough culvert replacement ($3.8 million)
This project will replace a failing culvert and tide-gate that conveys water underneath U.S. 101, near the Oregon 42 junction, with two bridges (northbound and southbound U.S. 101).
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH. Watch for workers and equipment.
Southbound traffic is limited to a single lane.
Oregon 42 westbound and U.S. 101 northbound will merge into one lane and follow a diversion alignment to allow for construction of the northbound bridge. Motorists should use caution and watch for traffic control devices.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for daytime (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) lane closures across the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
On weeknights (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), watch for intermittent lane closures on the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Expect delays up to 20 minutes at night.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.
For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 45.0 to MP 45.1, County Line Curves retaining wall project ($2.2 million)
This project will construct a retaining wall, as part of a larger highway realignment project, near the Coos/Douglas County line.
Watch for intermittent lane closures throughout the project area. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 303 through 343, Maintenance work
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays due to paving and culvert work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge.
For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures between downtown Reedsport and Dean Creek (milepost 1-6). Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area.
From milepost 6 to 54, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
At milepost 21 and 25.1, temporary traffic signals will provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
At milepost 25.6, traffic is under a temporary detour. Flaggers will provide 24-hour traffic control. Expect brief delays.
JACKSON COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 28, Medford Viaduct Deck Repair and Preservation ($2.5 million)
On I-5 Barnett Road overpass, watch for single lane traffic on north side of structure. Crews are rehabilitating the original 1962 deck.
Watch for pedestrians. Note the WB U-turn back to Black Bear Diner still open.
Hard barrier is in place 24/7 for single lane closure.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38-5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Watch for possible night time lane closures for punch list items between Delta Waters Road and Poplar Drive.
Off system, Phase II work underway north of Vilas Road. Contractor is paving the shoulder and striping sections of the project.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 13.3, Crowson Road overpass rehabilitation ($2.5 million)
Traffic is switched and single lane traffic is on the rehabilitated northbound bridge.
SB bridge pour scheduled for early this (Friday) morning.
On Crowson Road, watch for flaggers and expect short delays. AshlandImprovements.org
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 48-58, City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving ($7.1 million)
Watch for single lane traffic nighttime for work on bridge joints and rumble strips.
Watch for night work Sunday-Thursday nights, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Work zone speed limit reduced to 55 MPH with advisory speed of 40 MPH.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 14.6-17.8, Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits ($5.4 million)
Expect single lane traffic with possible flagging daytime as contractor completes paving back of driveways and other punch list and corrective work.
Paving and concrete work finished.
This project features various upgrades to the highway, depending on location - curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, and two lanes with center turn lanes.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($12 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
No traffic impacts. www.AshlandImprovements.org
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 2.16, Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Rail crossing contractor has completed work.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project ($5.3 million)
Work on continues on bridge daytime under the deck.
Watch for possible single lane traffic this week night time hours.
Project is rehabilitating historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. www.CavemanBridge.com
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.