Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Oct. 19-26, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
Pedestrian routes: Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
Know before you go! Visit www.TripCheck.com for road conditions and traffic cameras or dial 511. Visit the ODOT website at www.oregon.gov/ODOT for more information.
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway) & Wildwood Drive, MP 221.1, Clear Creek culverts replacement ($3.6 million)
This project will replace two culverts that convey water under both U.S. 101 and Wildwood Drive near Tugman State Park.
Construction is mostly complete, except for some final cleanup items. No more traffic impacts are expected.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project will help prevent corrosion on McCullough Bridge by applying a cathodic protection treatment to the northern concrete arches of the structure.
This project is mostly complete, with only some cleanup work items remaining. No more traffic impacts are expected. However, a new project that will paint the steel section of the bridge is scheduled to start early next year. Learn more about it at www.McCulloughBridge.com.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 244.0 to 244.9, Southport Slough culvert replacement ($3.8 million)
This project will replace a failing culvert and tide-gate that conveys water underneath U.S. 101, near the Oregon 42 junction, with two bridges (northbound and southbound U.S. 101).
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH. Watch for workers and equipment.
Southbound U.S. 101 traffic is limited to a single lane.
Watch for lane closures on Oregon 42 westbound and U.S. 101. Motorists should use caution and watch for traffic control devices.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for daytime (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) lane closures across the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
On weeknights (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), watch for intermittent lane closures on the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Expect delays up to 20 minutes at night.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.
For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 45.0 to MP 45.1, County Line Curves retaining wall project ($2.2 million)
This project will construct a retaining wall, as part of a larger highway realignment project, near the Coos/Douglas County line.
Watch for intermittent lane closures throughout the project area. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 303 through 343, Maintenance work
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays due to paving and culvert work. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control as needed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge.
For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area.
From milepost 6 to 54, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
Watch for intermittent flagging between MP 21 and 26 for completion of bridge work. At milepost 25.1, temporary traffic signals will provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 21, Hazardous material cleanup
Oregon 38 is limited to a single lane of traffic west of Burchard Creek (milepost 21) as workers remove contaminated soil. A truck crash on Oct. 22 spilled thousands of gallons of fuel on the shoulder of the highway. Motorists should expect brief delays. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
JACKSON COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) Medford Viaduct Deck Repair and Preservation– MP 28 – $2.5 million
On I-5 Barnett Road overpass, watch for single lane traffic controlled by flaggers today, Friday until mid-afternoon. New deck on the south side was poured this morning and crews are pulling leveling mechanism off and covering fresh deck for curing. Flaggers will be pulled later today and back to single lane traffic in each direction.
Crews are rehabilitating the original 1962 bridge deck.
Watch for pedestrians. Note the WB U-turn back to Black Bear Diner still open.
Hard barrier is in place 24/7 for single lane closure.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38-5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Watch for possible night time lane closures for punch list items between Delta Waters Road and Poplar Drive.
Off system, Phase II work underway north of Vilas Road. Contractor is paving the shoulder and striping sections of the project.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 13.3 Crowson Road overpass rehabilitation – $2.5 million
Traffic is back on their respective bridges and on new bridge decks, although in single lane. Next week, daytime, watch for stripers to move in and median work to remove the crossovers.
On Crowson Road, watch for intermittent delays and flaggers.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-58 (City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving – $7.1 million
Watch for single lane traffic nighttime for work on various punch list items and clean up.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Cones and barrels have been pulled.
Watch for possible single lane traffic as contractor performs corrective work and punch list items to complete the project.
This project features various upgrades to the highway, depending on location - curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, and two lanes with center turn lanes.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($12 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
No traffic impacts. AshlandImprovements.org
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Rail crossing contractor has completed work.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Expect single lane night closures this week for work on the light posts and installing sealer onto the bridge’s new skim coat.
Work on continues on bridge, daytime under the deck.
Project is rehabilitating historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. CavemanBridge.com
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-58 (City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving – $7.1 million Watch for single lane traffic nighttime for work on various punch list items and clean up.
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.