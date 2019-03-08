Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for March 8-15, 2019, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 224-227, Tree removal and brushing
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 3-15, Tree removal and brushing
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 295-300, Childers Road to Garrison Slough paving and bridge repairs ($5.2 million)
This project will pave five miles of U.S. 101 and repair four bridges between the Sixes area and the north end of Port Orford.
The speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph at milepost 295, the one-mile section of highway between Crystal Creek and Sixes River.
Watch for intermittent weekday lane closures and brief delays throughout the project area as the contractor continues with bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
Elsewhere in the work zone, watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures due to tree and brush clearing work.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 344, Hooskanaden Slide Repair
Until Saturday, 12 noon, U.S. 101 is closed at MP 344 due to a massive slide. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
Once reopened, the highway will be under single lane, flagger control over gravel. Expect delays and watch for flaggers.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge. For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-113, Roberts Mountain paving and climbing lanes
This project will pave five miles of I-5 and build climbing lanes on the northbound and southbound approach to Roberts Mountain. Construction will continue until summer 2021.
Throughout March, I-5 motorists should watch for shoulder closures as workers install work zone construction signs, mobilize equipment and remove trees and brush.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
Most construction is complete. Final paving work will resume this spring.
JACKSON COUNTY
Interstate 5 (Pacific Highway) Exit 33 Northbound off-ramp, Central Point ($967,000)
Knife River Material crews will begin work Monday, initially at night to stripe and set barrier, to expand the northbound off-ramp for dual right turn lanes. No traffic delays expected, but there may be some queueing during commute times. Watch for workers and equipment off the shoulder.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38 - 5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Contractor is working on various end-of-project items, such as signs, emergency access points, gates, signal/electrical work. Awaiting weather window for final striping on second phase.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($5.7 million)
No traffic impacts.
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Contractor Knife River Materials is on site.
Oregon 140 /238 Bridge & Culvert Rail Upgrade - MP 7.75, 35.44 ( $898,187)
Watch for traffic control barrier on Little Butte Creek Bridge near Brownsboro. Two-lane traffic will be maintained through the OR 140 work zone.
This project upgrades the bridge and culvert rails for safety. In addition, the Little Butte Creek Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
Work on the Oregon 238 bridge rail is rescheduled for early May.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-55, Right of way fencing, northbound, ($80,000)
No impacts to traffic but until March 29 expect shoulder closure northbound between Rogue River and south Grants Pass exits as contractor replaces original right-of-way fencing.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) Near Exit 40- Culvert liner installation
Expect shoulder closures later this week near Exit 40, Gold Hill, as contractor installs irrigation ditch liner under the interstate. No traffic impacts. The second of three culvert maintenance projects in the area. ($50,000)
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.