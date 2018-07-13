Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for July 13-20, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway) & Wildwood Drive, MP 221.1, Clear Creek culverts replacement ($3.6 million)
This project will replace two culverts that convey water under both U.S. 101 and Wildwood Drive near Tugman State Park.
On U.S. 101, traffic has been switched to a temporary configuration. The speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
From July 9-30, the south end of Wildwood Drive will be closed for replacement of the Clear Creek Culvert. Residents who live north of Clear Creek will use the north Wildwood Drive intersection to reach U.S. 101. At other times, watch for flaggers and expect intermittent delays on Wildwood Drive.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project will help prevent corrosion on McCullough Bridge by applying a cathodic protection treatment to the northern concrete arches of the structure.
Watch for intermittent nighttime lane closures across the bridge. Watch for flaggers and workers on the bridge.
Both sidewalks on the bridge are open. Pedestrians are advised to use caution.
From Tuesday to Saturday, July 17-21, bridge inspectors will be on site. All travel lanes will remain open
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 244.0 to 244.9, Southport Slough culvert replacement ($3.8 million)
This project will replace a failing culvert and tide-gate that conveys water underneath U.S. 101, near the Oregon 42 junction, with two bridges (northbound and southbound U.S. 101).
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH. Watch for workers and equipment.
Southbound traffic is limited to a single lane.
Oregon 42 westbound and U.S. 101 northbound will merge into one lane and follow a diversion alignment to allow for construction of the northbound bridge. Motorists should use caution and watch for traffic control devices.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for daytime (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) lane closures across the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
On weeknights (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), watch for intermittent lane closures on the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Expect delays up to 20 minutes at night.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.
For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 0.6, 25.5, & 30.1, Bridge rail replacement project ($2.3 million)
This project will replace the rail and nearby guardrail on three bridges along Oregon 42. Two of the bridges will also receive concrete repairs and deck overlays.
Watch for intermittent eastbound lane closures at MP 0.6 (Davis Slough).
The bridges at MP 25.5 (near Indian Creek Road) and MP 30.1 (near Big Creek Road) are limited to a single lane of traffic. Temporary signals will provide traffic control at each location. Expect brief delays.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 45.0 to MP 45.1, County Line Curves retaining wall project ($2.2 million)
This project will construct a retaining wall, as part of a larger highway realignment project, near the Coos/Douglas County line.
Watch for intermittent lane closures throughout the project area. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 0-5, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and flaggers the week of July 16-20 for sign installation.
This project will apply a chip seal to the northern five miles of Powers Highway. The chip seal will be scheduled for late July or early August.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge.
For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
Starting Sunday, July 15, nighttime (6 p.m. to 10 a.m.) paving is scheduled to begin on Oregon 38. Motorists should expect lane closures and 20 minute delays. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control.
All lanes are scheduled to be open July 24-30 for DuneFest.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-42, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area. Construction will continue until September.
From milepost 1 to 58, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
At milepost 21 and 25, temporary traffic signals will provide traffic control until August. Expect brief delays.
At milepost 42, traffic is limited to a single lane while workers replace the culvert at Green Creek. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
OREGON 138W (Elkton to Sutherlin Highway), MP 0-9, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
This project will apply a chip seal to nine miles of Oregon 138W, from Elkton to Kellogg Camp Lane. Construction will involve removing the striping during the middle of July and chip sealing the road in late July.
Watch for intermittent lane closures with flaggers throughout the project area. Traffic may be delayed up to 20 minutes.
Pedestrian routes: Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
Know before you go! Visit www.TripCheck.com for road conditions and traffic cameras or dial 5-1-1. Visit the ODOT website at www.oregon.gov/ODOT/ for more information.
JACKSON COUNTY
Oregon 273 (Old Siskiyou Highway) Preacher Slide repair – MP 6 $2.3 million
Preconstruction is meeting scheduled for next week. After the contractor installs signs and erosion measures, expect the highway to close week of July 23 through September for slide repair at MP 6. Highway will be only open to local traffic during this project to correct an ongoing slide that’s affecting the highway.
Oregon 62 (Crater Lake Highway) Chip Seal Preservation Project MP 22.5 -29 Trail to Casey State Park
Contractor plans to install signs this week for an upcoming chip seal project in early August on Oregon 62 between Trail and Casey State Park. This is part of a larger preservation project that includes Crater Lake Highway as well as Powers and Sutherlin-Elkton Highways. SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) Medford Viaduct Deck Repair and Preservation– MP 28 – $2.5 million
Expect single lane traffic, southbound, Sunday thru Thursday nights, 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Shotblasting planned for Sunday night with deck seal going on next week.
Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph and will be enforced in the work zone through either radar speed van or active patrol. This project repairs the deck and adds a new polymer deck surface.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38-5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
New Whittle Road connection from WB Oregon 62 will reopen as soon as decorative rock work is compelte. Punch list items for Phase 1 being completed throughout the project.
Off system, Phase II work underway including base paving near the Oregon 62/Agate intersection, concrete paving begins July 18 nights.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 13.3 Crowson Road overpass rehabilitation – $2.5 million
Watch for single lane traffic on the southbound bridge as contractor continues hydromilling and other corrective work on the northbound structure. This project rehabilitates the two I-5 bridges over Crowson Road.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-58 (City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving – $7.1 million
Sunday night, July 22, expect single lane traffic SB from Exit 58 as contractor begins project grinding out rumble strips
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Expect continued single lane traffic with intermittent, short delays between Rapp and Creel Roads, as storm drain construction continues.
Awaiting striping schedule on area south of Talent Ave. to Ashland city limits.
This project features various upgrades to the highway, depending on location - curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, and two lanes with center turn lanes.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($12 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
No traffic impacts.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through June for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development. This is a Central Point project. Project is awaiting resolution of utility conflicts.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Watch for single lane closures night time and possible 20 minute delays.
Work continues daytime under the bridge with crack injection and otherwise repairing concrete.
Project will rehabilitate historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. CavemanBridge.com
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-58 (City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving – $7.1 million
Sunday night, July 22, expect single lane traffic SB from Exit 58 as contractor begins project grinding out rumble strips.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com
For more information, call Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388 or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601, or visit www.TripCheck.com or http://bit.ly/CoosRoads.