Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Jan. 4-11, 2019, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project is complete. However, a new project that will paint the steel section of the bridge is scheduled to start in early 2019. Learn more at www.McCulloughBridge.com.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge. For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Exit 119, Southbound off-ramp paving
Paving work will close the Interstate 5 southbound off-ramp at Exit 119 (Winston) to Oregon 42 on Saturday night, January 19, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. A detour will be in place. When the off-ramp is closed, I-5 motorists traveling to the Winston area will be directed to take Exit 120 (Green District), travel south on Old Highway 99 and turn onto Oregon 42. The other three ramps at Exit 119 will remain open throughout the night. Motorists should watch for intermittent closures of the southbound I-5 slow lane.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-115, Tree and brush cutting
Throughout January, southbound I-5 motorists should watch for intermittent daytime shoulder closures and congestion on Roberts Mountain (milepost 118-115) due to tree-cutting work.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area.
From milepost 6 to 54, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
JACKSON COUNTY
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38 - 5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
No impacts to traffic.
Contractor is working on various end of project items, such as signs, guardrail, fence, gate and signal/electrical work.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Final week of punch list items and final walk through of the project. Possible intermittent single lane traffic. AshlandImprovements.org
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($5.7 million)
No traffic impacts.
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 2.16, Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Contractor Knife River Materials is on site.
OREGON 140/238 Bridge & Culvert Rail Upgrade - MP 7.75, 35.44 ( $898,187)
Beginning next week, watch for traffic control barrier on Little Butte Creek Bridge near Brownsboro. Two-lane traffic will be maintained through the OR 140 work zone.
This project upgrades the bridge and culvert rails for safety. In addition, the Little Butte Creek Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
Work on the Oregon 238 bridge rail expected in early February.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Work continues under the bridge. No impacts to traffic. CavemanBridge.com
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.