Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Feb. 15-22, 2019, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 224-227, Tree removal and brushing
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes through the end of February. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 3-15, Tree removal and brushing
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes through the end of February. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 295-300, Childers Road to Garrison Slough paving and bridge repairs ($5.2 million)
This project will pave five miles of U.S. 101 and repair four bridges between the Sixes area and the north end of Port Orford.
The speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph at milepost 295, the one-mile section of highway between Crystal Creek and Sixes River.
Watch for intermittent weekday lane closures and brief delays throughout the project area as the contractor continues with bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
Elsewhere in the work zone, watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures due to tree and brush clearing work.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 129, North Umpqua River bridge maintenance
Watch for I-5 lane closures on the North Umpqua River Bridges at milepost 129 on Sunday, Feb. 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge. For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-113, Roberts Mountain paving and climbing lanes
This project will pave five miles of I-5 and build climbing lanes on the northbound and southbound approach to Roberts Mountain. Construction will continue until summer 2021.
Throughout February, I-5 motorists should watch for shoulder closures as workers install work zone construction signs, mobilize equipment and remove trees and brush.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
Most construction is complete. Final paving work will resume this spring.
JACKSON COUNTY
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38 - 5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Monday and possibly Tuesday night, expect single lane traffic eastbound at the cantilever sign for bracket installation. This is rescheduled from last week.
Contractor is working on various end-of-project items, such as signs, guardrail, fence, gate and signal/electrical work. Awaiting weather window for final striping on second phase.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($5.7 million)
No traffic impacts.
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 2.16, Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Contractor Knife River Materials is on site.
OREGON 140/238 Bridge & Culvert Rail Upgrade -- MP 7.75, 35.44 ($898,187)
Watch for traffic control barrier on Little Butte Creek Bridge near Brownsboro. Two-lane traffic will be maintained through the OR 140 work zone.
This project upgrades the bridge and culvert rails for safety. In addition, the Little Butte Creek Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
Work on the Oregon 238 bridge rail is rescheduled for early May.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 48-55, Right of way fencing, northbound, ($80,000)
No impacts to traffic but for next three weeks expect shoulder closure northbound between Rogue River and south Grants Pass exits as contractor replaces original right-of-way fencing.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Landscape and seeding in contractor’s project area. No impacts to traffic. CavemanBridge.com
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.