Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Dec. 14-21, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties.
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project is complete. However, a new project that will paint the steel section of the bridge is scheduled to start early next year. Learn more at www.McCulloughBridge.com.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 253, Hazard tree removal
For the week of Dec. 17-21, motorists traveling U.S. 101 between Coos Bay and Bandon should expect intermittent daytime (7 a.m. to 4 p.m.) lane closures and 20 minute delays due to hazard tree removal work. The work will take place along U.S. 101 near East Beaver Hill Road at milepost 253, about 15 miles south of Coos Bay.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
The week of December 16-22, watch for intermittent nighttime lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
At other times, watch for intermittent lane closures across the bridge. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge. For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Exit 119, Southbound off-ramp paving
Paving work will close the Interstate 5 southbound off-ramp at Exit 119 (Winston) to Oregon 42 on Saturday night, December 15, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. A detour will be in place. When the off-ramp is closed, I-5 motorists traveling to the Winston area will be directed to take Exit 120 (Green District), travel south on Old Highway 99 and turn onto Oregon 42.
The other three ramps at Exit 119 will remain open throughout the night. Motorists should watch for intermittent closures of the southbound I-5 slow lane.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-115, Tree and brush cutting
Throughout December and January, southbound I-5 motorists should watch for intermittent daytime shoulder closures and congestion on Roberts Mountain (milepost 118-115) due to tree-cutting work.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area.
From milepost 6 to 54, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
JACKSON COUNTY
Oregon 140 (Kirtland Road) between Antelope and Table Rock Roads
This project will wrap up by 5 p.m. today.
Kirtland Road will be closed to install a new water line across the highway between Antelope and Table Rock Road. A detour will be signed using Antelope and Table Rock Roads.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38 - 5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Contractor is working throughout project area on signs, guardrail, fence, gate and signal/electrical work.
Off system, Phase II work underway north of Vilas Road. Contractor is paving the shoulder and striping sections of the project.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Should be final week of contractor is performing punch list work. AshlandImprovements.org
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($5.7 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
No traffic impacts. AshlandImprovements.org
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Contractor Knife River Materials is on site.
Oregon 140 /238 Bridge & Culvert Rail Upgrade - MP 7.75, 35.44 ( $898,187)
Beginning first week of January, watch for construction on Little Butte Creek Bridge near Brownsboro. Expect two-lane traffic through the OR 140 work zone.
This project upgrades the bridge and culvert rails for safety. In addition, the Little Butte Creek Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
Work on the Oregon 238 bridge rail expected in early February.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Work continues under the bridge deck installing skim coat and sealant.
Project is rehabilitating historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. CavemanBridge.com
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.