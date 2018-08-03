Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Aug. 3-10, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway) & Wildwood Drive, MP 221.1, Clear Creek culverts replacement ($3.6 million)
This project will replace two culverts that convey water under both U.S. 101 and Wildwood Drive near Tugman State Park.
On U.S. 101, traffic has been switched to a temporary configuration. The speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
The south end of Wildwood Drive is closed while workers replace the Clear Creek Culvert. Residents who live north of Clear Creek will use the north Wildwood Drive intersection to reach U.S. 101. At other times, watch for flaggers and expect intermittent delays on Wildwood Drive.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project will help prevent corrosion on McCullough Bridge by applying a cathodic protection treatment to the northern concrete arches of the structure.
Watch for intermittent nighttime lane closures across the bridge. Watch for flaggers and workers on the bridge. Both sidewalks on the bridge are open. Pedestrians are advised to use caution.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 244.0 to 244.9, Southport Slough culvert replacement ($3.8 million)
This project will replace a failing culvert and tide-gate that conveys water underneath U.S. 101, near the Oregon 42 junction, with two bridges (northbound and southbound U.S. 101).
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH. Watch for workers and equipment.
Southbound traffic is limited to a single lane.
Oregon 42 westbound and U.S. 101 northbound will merge into one lane and follow a diversion alignment to allow for construction of the northbound bridge. Motorists should use caution and watch for traffic control devices.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for daytime (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) lane closures across the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
On weeknights (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), watch for intermittent lane closures on the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Expect delays up to 20 minutes at night.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.
For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 0.6, 25.5, & 30.1, Bridge rail replacement project ($2.3 million)
This project will replace the rail and nearby guardrail on three bridges along Oregon 42. Two of the bridges will also receive concrete repairs and deck overlays.
Watch for intermittent eastbound lane closures at MP 0.6 (Davis Slough).
The bridges at MP 25.5 (near Indian Creek Road) and MP 30.1 (near Big Creek Road) are limited to a single lane of traffic. Temporary signals will provide traffic control at each location. Expect brief delays.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 45.0 to MP 45.1, County Line Curves retaining wall project ($2.2 million)
This project will construct a retaining wall, as part of a larger highway realignment project, near the Coos/Douglas County line.
Watch for intermittent lane closures throughout the project area. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 0-5, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
Chip seal construction is scheduled to begin the week of August 6-10 on Powers Highway. Watch for weekday lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control. Motorists should be aware of loose rock and oil splatter in the work zone. Drive slow and leave extra space when following other vehicles.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 16.3, Slope Stabilization ($685,000)
This project is intended to stabilize the roadway along the river side at mile point 16.3.
Watch for daytime lane closures during the week through Sept. 7. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge.
For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, paving work is scheduled at night (6 p.m. to 10 a.m.), Sunday nights to Friday mornings, between downtown Reedsport and Dean Creek (milepost 1-6). Motorists should expect lane closures and 20 minute delays. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-42, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area. Construction will continue until September.
From milepost 1 to 58, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
At milepost 21 and 25, temporary traffic signals will provide traffic control until August. Expect brief delays.
At milepost 42, traffic is limited to a single lane while workers replace the culvert at Green Creek. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
OREGON 138W (Elkton to Sutherlin Highway), MP 0-9, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
The week of August 6-10, watch for intermittent weekday lane closures due to fog seal work. Flaggers and pilot cares will provide traffic control as needed.
Motorists should be aware of loose rock and oil splatter in the work zone following last week’s chip seal. Drive slow and leave extra space when following other vehicles. Motorists who are concerned about damage to their vehicles are advised to use alternate routes.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com.
JACKSON COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 48-58, City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving ($7.1 million)
For the week of August 5-10, watch for weeknight (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) fast lane closures in both directions of I-5 between the east Grants Pass interchange (milepost 55) and Rogue River (milepost 48). Oregon State Police will enforce reduced speed limits throughout the work zone. Expect nighttime and morning traffic congestion.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 28, Medford Viaduct Deck Repair and Preservation ($2.5 million)
Expect single lane traffic, southbound, Sunday thru Thursday nights, 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph and will be enforced in the work zone through either radar speed van or active patrol. This project repairs the deck and adds a new polymer deck surface.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 13.3, Crowson Road overpass rehabilitation ($2.5 million)
Watch for single lane traffic on the southbound bridge as contractor continues work on the northbound structure.
Due to extreme heat, contactor is applying for noise variance to accommodate possible early morning (3 a.m.) concrete pour of the bridge Tuesday. This project rehabilitates the two I-5 bridges over Crowson Road. Watch for flaggers on Crowson Road and expect short delays.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($12 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot - is complete.
No traffic impacts.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP 0.7 -1.73 / 5.38-5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
New Whittle Road connection open. Punch list items for Phase 1 being completed throughout the project.
Off system, Phase II work underway including base paving near the Oregon 62/Agate intersection, concrete paving begins July 18 nights.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP 22.5 -29, Chip Seal Preservation Project (Trail to Casey State Park)
Watch for flaggers and pilot cars as contractor grinds off durable striping. This is in preparation for a chip seal pavement preservation project the following weeks between Trail and Casey State Parks. This project includes Highway 62 as well as Powers and Sutherlin-Elkton Highways. www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 for a project that builds a new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development. This is a Central Point project. Project is awaiting resolution of utility conflicts.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Expect continued single lane traffic with intermittent, short delays between Rapp and Creel Roads, as storm drain construction continues.
This project features various upgrades to the highway, depending on location - curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, and two lanes with center turn lanes.
OREGON 273 (Old Siskiyou Highway), MP 6, Preacher Slide repair ($2.3 million)
The highway is closed through mid-September to all traffic for slide repair. Local residents will still be able to access homes via Oregon 66 or I-5 Exit 6, depending on location. There is no access through the slide repair.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project ($5.3 million)
Watch for single lane closures night time and possible 20 minute delays.
Work continues daytime under the bridge with crack injection and otherwise repairing concrete.
Project will rehabilitate historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. www.CavemanBridge.com
For more information, call Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388 or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601, or visit www.TripCheck.com or http://bit.ly/CoosRoads.