Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2018, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway) & Wildwood Drive, MP 221.1, Clear Creek culverts replacement ($3.6 million)
This project will replace two culverts that convey water under both U.S. 101 and Wildwood Drive near Tugman State Park.
Following Labor Day, watch for intermittent lane closures on U.S. 101 from Tuesday to Friday, Sept. 4-7. The speed limit through the work zone has been reduced to 45 mph.
Starting Monday, Sept. 10, U.S. 101 will be limited to a single lane for the rest of the month. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
Wildwood Drive motorists are advised to drive slowly due to the gravel road surface at Clear Creek. Watch for flaggers and expect intermittent delays on Wildwood Drive.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.1-239.2, Bridge repairs
This project will repair two U.S. 101 bridges in Coos County: Haynes Inlet Slough (MP 233.1) and Coalbank Slough (MP 239.2).
Throughout September, watch for intermittent weeknight lane closures due to bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 233.4 to 234.5, McCullough Bridge rehabilitation (north section) ($23 million)
This five-year project will help prevent corrosion on McCullough Bridge by applying a cathodic protection treatment to the northern concrete arches of the structure.
Watch for intermittent nighttime lane closures across the bridge. Watch for flaggers and workers on the bridge. Both sidewalks on the bridge are open. Pedestrians are advised to use caution.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 244.0 to 244.9, Southport Slough culvert replacement ($3.8 million)
This project will replace a failing culvert and tide-gate that conveys water underneath U.S. 101, near the Oregon 42 junction, with two bridges (northbound and southbound U.S. 101).
The work zone speed limit has been reduced to 40 MPH. Watch for workers and equipment.
Southbound traffic is limited to a single lane.
Oregon 42 westbound and U.S. 101 northbound will merge into one lane and follow a diversion alignment to allow for construction of the northbound bridge. Motorists should use caution and watch for traffic control devices.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for daytime (9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) lane closures across the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control. Motorists should expect brief delays.
On weeknights (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.), watch for intermittent lane closures on the bridge. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Expect delays up to 20 minutes at night.
Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.
For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 43.6, Bridge repairs
This project will repair the Middle Fork Coquille River Bridge at milepost 43.6.
Throughout September, watch for intermittent weeknight lane closures due to bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 45.0 to MP 45.1, County Line Curves retaining wall project ($2.2 million)
This project will construct a retaining wall, as part of a larger highway realignment project, near the Coos/Douglas County line.
Watch for intermittent lane closures throughout the project area. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 0-5, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control as needed. Motorists should be aware of loose rock and oil splatter in the work zone. Drive slow and leave extra space when following other vehicles.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com.
OREGON 542 (Powers Highway), MP 16.3, Slope Stabilization ($685,000)
This project is intended to stabilize the roadway along the river side at mile point 16.3.
Watch for weekday lane closures through Sept. 7. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP315.5-357.9, Bridge repairs
This project will repair three U.S. 101 bridges in Curry County: Frankport Viaduct (MP 315.5), Euchre Creek (MP 316.9) and Chetco River (357.9).
Throughout September, watch for intermittent weeknight lane closures due to bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until summer 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Exit 159, Culvert replacement on southbound off-ramp
The southbound off-ramp at Exit 159 (Elk Creek/Cox Road) is closed for culvert replacement work. The ramp is expected to re-open by Monday, Sept. 3. During the closure, southbound traffic can continue on I-5 southbound to Exit 154 (Scotts Valley/Elkhead) and re-enter I-5 northbound to Exit 159.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge.
For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
Southbound U.S. 101 motorists should watch for lane and shoulder closures between the Umpqua River Bridge and 13th Street due to sidewalk construction.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures between downtown Reedsport and Dean Creek (milepost 1-6). Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-42, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
This project will build two bridges and replace more than 30 culverts throughout the project area.
From milepost 1 to 58, watch for intermittent weekday and weeknight lane closures as workers repair or replace more than 30 culverts. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
At milepost 21 and 25.1, temporary traffic signals will provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
At milepost 25.6, watch for construction activity and intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
At milepost 42, watch for construction activity and intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control.
OREGON 138W (Elkton to Sutherlin Highway), MP 0-9, Southwest Oregon chip seal ($2 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and expect delays. Flaggers and pilot cars will provide traffic control as needed.
Motorists should be aware of loose rock and oil splatter in the work zone. Drive slow and leave extra space when following other vehicles. Motorists who are concerned about damage to their vehicles are advised to use alternate routes.
For more information, visit www.SouthwestOregonChipSeal.com.
OREGON 138E (North Umpqua Highway), MP 22.3, Rock Creek Bridge repair
From August 27 to Sept. 30, watch for intermittent weeknight lane closures at milepost 22.3 due to bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
OREGON 42 (Coos Bay to Roseburg Highway), MP 51-52, Bridge repairs
This project will repair two Oregon 42 bridges (milepost 51.1 and 52.2) spanning the Middle Fork Coquille River in Douglas County.
Throughout September, watch for intermittent weeknight lane closures due to bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
JACKSON COUNTY
Oregon 273 (Old Siskiyou Highway) Preacher Slide repair – MP 6 $2.3 million
Final paving is planned for Thursday with the highway reopening on Thursday, possibly under flagger control.
Local residents will still be able to access homes via Oregon 66 or I-5 Exit 6, depending on location. AshlandImprovements.org
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) Medford Viaduct Deck Repair and Preservation– MP 28 – $2.5 million
Expect single lane traffic, southbound, Tuesday- Thursday nights this week for joint repair. Striping scheduled for Sunday night, Sept. 9.
Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph and will be enforced in the work zone through either radar speed van or active patrol. This project repairs the deck and adds a new polymer deck surface
On Barnett Road overpass, watch for single lane traffic daytime next week as contractor begins preliminary deck work on Barnett Road. After next week, hard barrier will be placed for 24/7 single lane closure.
View work zone video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwaexuXEVgQ
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38-5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Punch list items for Phase 1 are being completed throughout the project. Work affecting traffic will be done at night.
Off system, Phase II work underway including concrete paving of the expressway north of Vilas Road.
All Oregon 62 lanes will be open between 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 13.3 Crowson Road overpass rehabilitation – $2.5 million
Watch for single lane traffic over northbound/southbound bridges. Crews will be working on crossovers in median preparing of traffic switch by mid-September so work can begin on southbound bridge.
On Crowson Road, watch for flaggers and expect short delays. AshlandImprovements.org
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 48-58 (City of Rogue River to North Grants Pass Paving – $7.1 million
Watch for slow lane closures and short ramp closures the following nights:
- Exit 58 NB off ramp, Tuesday possibly Wed., Sept 4
- Exit 55 SB off-ramp, Thursday, Sept. 6
- Exit 55 and 58 on-off ramp paving with closures/detours scheduled for week of Sept. 10.
Watch for night work Sunday-Thursday nights, 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. Work zone speed limit reduced to 55 MPH with advisory speed of 40 MPH.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) Rapp Rd. (Talent) to Ashland City Limits MP 14.6-17.8 ($5.4 million)
Expect continued single lane traffic with intermittent, short delays between Rapp and Creel Roads, as curb, gutter and sidewalk construction continues on east side of Oregon 99.
This project features various upgrades to the highway, depending on location - curb, gutter, sidewalk, bike lanes, and two lanes with center turn lanes.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway) MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($12 million)
Adroit Construction is building the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
No traffic impacts. AshlandImprovements.org
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway) MP 2.16 – Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development.
Rail crossing contractor has completed work.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP 22.5 -29, Chip Seal Preservation Project (Trail to Casey State Park)
This Tuesday through Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 5, watch for stripers and wet paint as crews restripe the highway for the winter.
The Oregon 62 portion of this project was canceled for safety in early August due to the nearby wildfires.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY
OREGON 99: Caveman Bridge Rehabilitation Project - $5.3 million
Watch for single lane closures night time and possible 20 minute delays.
Work continues daytime under the bridge with crack injection and otherwise repairing concrete. First full night closure is showing on contractor’s schedule Thursday, Sept. 20. More to come as scheduled becomes clearer
Project will rehabilitate historic Caveman Bridge through Feb. 2019.
Any traffic impacts will occur at night. CavemanBridge.com
For more information, call Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388 or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601, or visit www.TripCheck.com or http://bit.ly/CoosRoads.