Motorists can expect traffic delays at these road construction projects. The following report is for April 12-19, 2019, and includes ODOT highways in Coos, Curry, Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties:
Pedestrian routes: Where traffic is routed through or around a work zone, pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will also be provided routes through or around the work zone.
Know before you go! Visit www.TripCheck.com for road conditions and traffic cameras or dial 511. Visit the ODOT website at www.oregon.gov/ODOT for more information.
COOS COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 234, McCullough Bridge painting ($31.4 million)
This project will paint the steel truss section of McCullough Bridge, replace rivets, remove rust and repair damaged steel. Construction is scheduled for completion in fall 2021. For more information, visit: www.McCulloughBridge.com.
Watch for intermittent nighttime (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) lane closures each Sunday night to Friday morning.
During daylight hours, watch for intermittent shoulder closures and/or northbound and southbound traffic lane shifting to accommodate sidewalk work at the corner of Ferry Road & U.S. 101.
Pedestrians should watch for intermittent sidewalk closures. At all times, at least one of the bridge’s sidewalks will remain open.
OREGON 241 (Coos River Highway), MP 0.5, Isthmus Slough Bridge rehabilitation project ($7.9 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and delays of less than 20 minutes. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. For more information, visit: www.IsthmusSloughBridge.com.
OREGON 42 South (Bandon-Coquille Highway), MP 5.4, Road closure and repair
Oregon 42 S is closed at milepost 5.4 due to a washout. Use alternate routes.
CURRY COUNTY
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 295-300, Childers Road to Garrison Slough paving and bridge repairs ($5.2 million)
This project will pave five miles of U.S. 101 and repair four bridges between the Sixes area and the north end of Port Orford.
The speed limit has been reduced to 40 mph at milepost 295, the one-mile section of highway between Crystal Creek and Sixes River.
Watch for intermittent weekday lane closures and brief delays throughout the project area as the contractor continues with bridge work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 344, Hooskanaden Slide Repair
U.S. 101 is limited to a single lane with a gravel road surface at milepost 344 due to the Hooskanaden Slide. Flaggers will provide traffic control and motorists should expect delays.
U.S. 101 (Oregon Coast Highway), MP 348, Thomas Creek Bridge painting ($10 million)
The bridge is limited to a single lane of traffic until fall 2019. A temporary signal is in place to provide traffic control. Expect brief delays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 124, South Umpqua River “Vets” Bridge repairs ($7.8 million)
Pedestrians should watch for construction activity north of the bridge, from Gaddis Park to the pedestrian bridge. For more information, visit www.RoseburgVetsBridge.com.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 118-113, Roberts Mountain paving and climbing lanes ($26 million)
This project will pave five miles of I-5 and build climbing lanes on the northbound and southbound approach to Roberts Mountain. Construction will continue until summer 2021.
On Roberts Mountain (MP 118-116), the speed limit has been reduced to 55 mph in the southbound direction. The southbound shoulder is closed in this area. Trucks should use the right lane in both northbound and southbound directions.
Elsewhere, watch for intermittent lane and shoulder closures. For more information, visit: www.RobertsMountain.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 0-6, U.S. 101 to Dean Creek paving and pedestrian improvements ($8 million)
U.S. 101 motorists should watch for northbound and southbound lane and shoulder closures in the area of 22nd Street for traffic signal work.
On Oregon 38, watch for intermittent lane closures. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed. Some construction will take place at night.
For more information, visit www.ReedsportHighways.com.
OREGON 38 (Umpqua Highway), MP 1-58, Culvert improvements and replacements ($7.4 million)
Watch for intermittent lane closures and expect brief delays due to paving work. Flaggers will provide traffic control as needed.
JACKSON COUNTY
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), Exit 33 Northbound off-ramp, Central Point ($970,000)
Knife River Material crews are planning to finish the aggregate base and pave the base, along with guard rail installation at night.
This project will widen the existing northbound off-ramp to allow for dual right turn lanes.
No traffic delays expected, but there may be some queueing in the peak hour. Watch for workers and equipment off the shoulder.
OREGON 62 (Crater Lake Highway), MP .7 -1.73 / 5.38 - 5.77, Rogue Valley Expressway Project Phases I & II ($120 million)
Contractor is waiting for good weather window for final striping, along with working on various end-of-project – punch list - items, such as signs, signal/electrical work and corrective work on erosion control.
No opening date yet, but weather-permitting, it may be early May.
INTERSTATE 5 (Pacific Highway), MP 12, Siskiyou Rest Area-Welcome Center - Phase 2 ($5.7 million)
No traffic impacts.
Adroit Construction is nearly finished with the second phase of this facility, constructing the Rest Area-Welcome Center structures. The first phase - roads, ramps and parking lot – is complete.
OREGON 99 (Rogue Valley Highway), MP 2.16, Central Point Twin Creeks Crossing ($2.8 million)
Expect single lane traffic on Oregon 99 through end of the year for project that builds new signal and highway connection across railroad tracks into Twin Creek development. Base paving on first half of highway is down.
OREGON 140 /238 Bridge & Culvert Rail Upgrade - MP 7.75, 35.44 ($898,187)
Watch for traffic control barrier on Little Butte Creek Bridge near Brownsboro. Two-lane traffic will be maintained through the OR 140 work zone.
This project upgrades the bridge and culvert rails for safety. In addition, the Little Butte Creek Bridge will receive a deck overlay.
Work on the Oregon 238 bridge rail is currently scheduled for May 12-17. Expect detour due to one week full closure between West Main Street and Rossanley Drive.
For more information, contact Gary Leaming, ODOT Public Affairs (Jackson-Josephine Counties) at 541-774-6388; or Dan Latham, ODOT Public Affairs (Douglas-Coos-Curry Counties) at 541-957-3601.