NORTH BEND – Construction on McCullough Bridge is shut down for the winter, with work scheduled to resume when the weather improves next spring.
The $31.4 million project will paint the steel truss section of the bridge, replace rivets, remove rust and repair damaged steel. Prime contractor Vimas Painting of Lowellville, Ohio, began construction this past spring. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2021.
This spring and summer the contractor was able to get a little over on-third of the painting completed, and according to Dan Latham at the Oregon Department of Transportation the project is on track to be completed as scheduled.
“We’ve primarily been working on the painting, and as of September we’re about a third of the way done, we’re probably a little farther along than that. We’re in a good place as far as construction is going,” Latham said.
The contractor will monitor the work zone through the winter and may perform minor work from the sidewalks. No traffic impacts are expected, and one sidewalk will remain open at all times for pedestrians.