COOS BAY — The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians have begun construction of a seawall on the Hollering Place property in Empire.
After reviewing several bids, the tribes settled on local contractor Billetter Marine to carry out the sea wall project.
The seawall is the first major development effort for the Hollering Place. At a meeting a few weeks ago, the tribe said that the seawall is estimated to be completed by late March.
The sheet pile wall will be 220 linear feet. The piles for the wall will be driven 40 feet down into the bay. Folks at the last public meeting regarding the Hollering Place were mindful of the noise that a seawall project like this might produce and asked the Confederated Tribes that they make sure none of the work would be done at night.
The World has contacted the Confederated Tribes for more information on the seawall and an update will be given when the tribes respond.