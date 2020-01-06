COOS BAY — The City of Coos Bay contracted with Laskey-Clifton Corp to perform construction services for the Pump Station 17 upgrade and the installation of a new sanitary sewer force main.
On Monday, Jan. 6, the contractor will be on D and E Street in Eastside for paving activities. It is anticipated to be completed in one working day. During construction there will be traffic control measures to direct traffic.
In addition, Laskey-Clifton Corp will perform construction services for the upgrade that will require a road closure for Jan. 7 and 8. During these construction activities Birch Avenue will be closed and Front Street will have one lane traffic with flaggers.
There will be no on street parking in this portion of Birch Avenue or North Front Street while the construction is underway. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zone. The contractor will work with the affected business owners as needed.
Drivers and pedestrians are advised to exercise caution within the construction zones and detour areas. The city thanks the public in advance for their cooperation and patience during the completion of this project. Any questions can be directed to Coos Bay Public Works, engineering division at 541-269-8918.